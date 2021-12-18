ARLINGTON — The days of 3 yards and a cloud of dust are seemingly over in football.
Teams have gone to spread offenses and are slinging the ball all over the field.
But not every team has turned its back on the past, and the 2021 season is proof.
Shiner has relied on the veer offense it has run since winning its first state championship in 1986.
The Comanches won their second straight title under Daniel Boedeker and fourth overall Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.
Falls City went back to the flexbone offense when Mark Kirchhoff returned as head coach for the 2020 season.
Kirchhoff led the Beavers to a state championship in 2010 and brought Falls City back to the state final this season.
“I think both programs start on the defensive side of the ball,” Kirchhoff said. “That’s the first thing we do in August is set our defensive personnel and then we figure out who plays on offense. Just the philosophy of being able to control the tempo of the game is huge.
“When you get into the playoff bracket, it’s hard to prepare for either one of us,” he continued. “You have people that it may be the first time they see anybody go under center. When you start running veer dives at people, it happens a lot quicker than it does with zone reads.”
Both coaches agree their success begins up front with their offensive and defensive lines.
“That’s one of the things we take pride in is being really physical,” Boedeker said. “It’s got us some success in the past and it’s one of those things where you count on your linemen to win the line of scrimmage. Our guys have been doing that. We have some really good kids to get the football to and our coaches have done a great job game-planning that.”
Shiner’s offense was led by running backs Dalton Brooks and Doug Brooks, who combined to rush for over 4,000 yards.
Falls City relied on a group of backs, including Grant Jendrusch, Cole Thomas, Cody Arrisola, Jaxson Pipes and quarterback Luke Shaffer to produce over 4,000 yards rushing.
“The bottom line in today’s football is you’ve got to be able to run the ball in some form or fashion and you’ve got to be able to play great defense,” Kirchhoff said. “Both of our programs are built on those building blocks.”
But it would not be accurate to say Shiner’s and Falls City’s offenses haven’t evolved over the years.
Quarterback Drew Wenske threw a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Bishop in Shiner’s 35-28 semifinal win over Timpson.
Wenske then threw for 110 yards and a touchdown to Bishop in the Comanches’ 47-12 state final win over Hawley.
Shaffer threw a touchdown pass to Jendrusch with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Falls City’s 24-20 semifinal win over Mart.
Shaffer passed for 203 yards and touchdowns to Pipes and Jendrusch in the Beavers’ 39-27 state final loss to Stratford.
“A lot of that has to do with what you have,” Boedeker said. “You try to adapt to some of the kids you have and open things up a little bit more because we’ve learned along the way. We had to open things up a little bit and we had the kids to do it the last few years.”
Shiner’s and Falls City’s records speak for themselves.
Calling the Comanches and Beavers old school may not be accurate, but the foundation of their success has been around for a long time.
