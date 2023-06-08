ROUND ROCK — Shiner’s run to a third straight state tournament appearance was keyed by pitching and defense.

The Comanches’ strength became its Achilles heel in a 10-5 Class 2A state final loss to Harleton on a muggy Thursday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

Shiner’s hopes for a fifth state title in its seventh appearance at the state tournament were all but quashed in the Wildcats’ six-run second inning.

“They got a lot there early in the game and it was difficult to overcome,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “I can’t say enough about the way our kids kept competing and didn’t worry about what the score was and gave us everything they had for every inning even up there until the end.”

The most runs Shiner (32-5) had allowed in a game was in its season opener when Hallettsville scored 11 when many of the Comanches’ starters were playing basketball.

Shiner had not given up more than five runs in a game since until the Wildcats (37-1) sent 10 batters to the plate in the second against starter Drew Wenske.

The Wildcats had five hits and a walk to go along with a Shiner error.

“They swung the bat today,” Boedeker said. “They got some big hits and extended the inning a few times. We kept battling and we were throwing strikes in there. It’s just a credit to them for putting the ball in play.”

The rally was even more painful for Shiner because every Harleton hit in the inning came with two strikes, and much of the damage was done by the bottom of the lineup.

“They were able to throw their hands at curveballs and make just enough contact to get it out of the infield,” said Shiner catcher Bryce Nerada. “Just enough to hit the green grass. It’s extremely frustrating. It’s hard to watch.”

The game was halted for a lightning delay that lasted 1 hour and 39 minutes in the bottom of the third with one out and runners on first and second for Shiner.

When the game resumed, the Comanches scored on a RBI single by Keenan Hailey and a two-run single by Carson Schuette to pull within 6-3.

“It’s disappointing,” said senior Ryan Peterson, who had two hits, including a double. “They came out and were hitting really well. They were hitting it where we weren’t. We had some life a couple of times. We were scoring and I’m proud of the fight we had.”

Any hope of a comeback was dashed when Harleton scored a run in the fourth to chase Wenske from the game, and two runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth against Schuette.

“They were hitting everything we threw up there,” Peterson said. “It was a tough situation. It was frustrating. They were sticking their bat out there and hitting it where we weren’t. It’s always going to be frustrating when you lose in the championship game.”

The Comanches scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended when Nerada’s hard-hit ball was caught in shallow left field by second baseman Tanner Tate.

“That’s part of the game,” Boedeker said. “Credit to them for making the plays. We did put the ball in play and that’s all we ask our guys to do to give themselves a chance.”

Harleton’s Carson Wallace, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, was named the MVP of the state championship game.

The Wildcats won their first state title in their fourth state tournament appearance.

The Comanches, who started six underclassmen, are proud of what they accomplished over the last three seasons, but disappointed in the way they finished.

“We’ve made it to the state tournament for three years,” Peterson said. “It’s been a great ride and I’m proud of every single one of these boys, what they’ve done and how much fight they’ve shown. Next year, they’ll be in the fight.”

Class 2A State Final

Harleton 10, Shiner 5

Harleton 060 121 0 — 10 10 2

Shiner 003 000 2 — 5 7 1

W: Dylan Armstrong (16-0). L: Drew Wenske (10-2). Highlights: (H) Carson Wallace 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Gage Shirts 2-for-5, 2B, R, RBI; Peyton Murray 2-for-4, R, RBI; Cameron Johnson 2-for-4, R, RBI. (S) Ryan Peterson 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R; Wenske 2-for-4, R; Keenan Hailey 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Carson Schuette 1-for-3, 3 RBIs. Records: Harleton 37-1; Shiner 32-5.