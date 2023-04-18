CORPUS CHRISTI — The Shiner girls will continue their season into the Class 2A state tournament.

They placed second at the Region IV-2A tournament at Lozano Golf Course in Corpus Christi on Tuesday to qualify.

The Lady Comanches ended the two-day tournament with a 610 total. They were led by Grace Migl (145) and Megan Winkenwerder (147) who placed 10th and 11th, respectively.

Flatonia’a Jordyn Ponewash (126) and Weimar’s Taylor Smith (136) qualified for the state tournament as individuals

The Class 2A state tournament will be held at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin May 15-16.

Goliad’s Yanta advances to state

Abby Yanta will represent Goliad at the Class 3A golf state tournament this year.

The Schreiner University commit placed third at the girls Region IV-3A tournament at the Scott Schreiner Golf Course in Kerrville on Tuesday.

Yanta shot a 79 on Day 1 and an 86 on Day 2 to finish with a 165 total.

Goliad’s Kailyn Wendel was the team’s second-best finisher, placing 11th with a 186 total.

As a team, Goliad placed fourth, sitting just two strokes behind third place state qualifier Hondo.

Industrial placed fifth as a team with an 828 total. It was led by senior Pacie Ava Roe, who shot a 188.

The Class 3A state tournament will be held at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin May 15-16.