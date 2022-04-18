FLATONIA — The Shiner boys and girls claimed team championships at the District 27/28-2A area meet Monday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Lady Comanches ran away with the title, scoring 205 points to second-place Thrall’s 134 points.
The Comanches won the title with 122.5 points, while Thorndale was second with 95.
Tyler Bishop won the high jump and the 300-meter hurdles, and Doug Brooks won the shot put for the Comanches.
Kailey Boedeker won the shot put, Hayleigh Burns won the 400-meter dash, and Brinley Ramirez won the 300-meter hurdles for the Lady Comanches.
The Shiner girls 400-meter relay team of Ramirez, Rylee Vancura, Lauren Faldyn and Jaleah Curtis, and 1,600-meter relay team of Burns, Ja’Mya Wright, Riley Rainosek and Vancura also finished first.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the Region IV-2A meet scheduled for April 29-30 at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.
