The Shiner girls rolled up 300 points at the District 28-2A meet.
But the Lady Comanches knew the competition would be much stiffer at the Districts 27/28 area meet.
“We definitely knew that we had a lot of competition, especially with Thrall,” said junior Riley Vancura. “We came in here after working hard all week trying to get our handoffs down. I thought we ran very well today.”
Shiner won two relays and five individual events to capture the team championship with 188 points Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium. Thrall finished second with 171 points.
“We worked extra handoffs because we knew we’d have some competition, especially in the 4 by 1,” said Shiner head coach Kristi Peterson. “We were trying to get blocks in and get good block starts and worked on finishing.”
The Lady Comanches had a handoff issue on the 400-meter relay and finished fourth, but they bounced back to win the 800 and 1,600 relays.
“We kind of had a rough start in that 4 by 1,” Peterson said. “I thought they did a good job of regrouping and coming back and dominating the rest of the day.”
Brooke Epley won the 100 hurdles, Addy Siegel the 400, Riley Rainsek the 300 hurdles, and Kailey Boedeker won the shot put and the discus.
“I thought everybody ran very, very well today,” Vancura said. “Like I said, we all worked extremely hard in practice. We push ourselves in practice so whenever it comes to a meet. It’s like a piece of cake.”
The top four finishers in each event advanced to the Region IV-2A meet, which is scheduled for April 28-29 at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.
“We had some that did not run their best, but they’re moving on,” Peterson said. “We talked about some things we could fix in this two-week break.”
Comanches add more hardware
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks was happy to see the sunshine when he arrived at Wildcat Stadium.
The weather was a welcome sight after the Comanches competed in rainy, windy weather at the district meet.
“It’s always good to have competition, and it’s always good to come out here and compete, and that’s what we did today,” Brooks said. “It was hot, and we’ve been running in a little bit cooler weather, and we used that to our advantage. We came out here and competed as usual.”
Shiner won all three relays and four individual events to claim the team championship with 108 points. Granger was second with 85 points.
“We’re very excited about that,” said Shiner head coach Randy Palmer. “That’s two weeks in a row we were able to sweep the relays and win the track meet. The competition at regional is going to be super, super competitive. But I’m excited for our kids, and we’ll have two weeks to prepare and get ready for the challenge.”
Brooks ran a leg on the 400 and 800 relays and won the 200-meter dash and the long jump.
Shiner also won the 1,600 relay, Jordan Harrison won the 400, and Bo Boehm won the 300 hurdles.
“You get first in all three relays at the area meet, you’re cooking a little bit,” Brooks said. “To have that and to win the meet, I’d have to say I’m pretty happy with this meet.”
The Comanches know the competition will be stiffer at the regional meet, but are looking forward to the challenge.
“We try to look at what everybody is running throughout our region and kind of see where our kids are going to have the best chance to place at regional and advance to state,” Palmer said. “I thought our kids did a great job of competing today and winning the meet but at the same time, getting some really good times that will give us a chance to compete at the regional meet.”