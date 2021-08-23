SHINER — This summer, Shiner took a break from its regular cross country workouts.
The Lady Comanches had made the playoffs in almost every sport in 2020-21 and were finally getting a chance to rest their legs.
In cross country, the Shiner girls had won the Region IV championship and advanced as a team to the Class 2A State Meet for the first time in 26 years.
After finishing fourth overall, the Lady Comanches took pride in the result, but the finish gave them extra motivation heading into 2021.
“I’d say we were really satisfied,” said Bailey Smith. “I don’t think any of us really expected to make it that far. Whenever we started out, most of us were doing it just to stay in shape, and just have a habit of running all the time. But it is definitely motivation for this year. Now, seeing that we can do it, we can make it that far and we can probably make it even further if we try.”
Shiner will be without Rylee Vancura, its top runner from 2020, who chose to focus on volleyball after a five-sport letterman freshman year.
Mari Grosenbacher and Hannah Pustka graduated from last year’s team, but the Lady Comanches return most of the runners that went to state.
As a result, Shiner was ranked No. 1 in the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas’ Class 2A preseason poll. Something that came as a surprise to the whole team.
“I didn’t even know they made rankings for cross country,” said Megan Epley. “We were really, really surprised. We thought that was just like a football thing. We’re like, ‘Oh we’re number one too.’ So it kind of gives us a lot of motivation to know that we are the best right now, so we just have to have that mindset and keep going throughout the rest of the season.”
Head coach Michelle Winkenwerder described the ranking as a big bullseye on their back and that other teams will start focusing on them.
But Shiner is focused on itself and finding times for its runners to practice.
Almost every athlete has a dual commitment, be it volleyball, marching band, one-act play, etc. Winkenwerder is focused on making sure her runners get their miles in and keep improving day in and day out.
“The only thing I ever ask my kids to do is to compete against themselves and the clock,” Winkenwerder said. “Because we can’t do anything about anybody else, the only person we can control is ourselves and our outcomes. I don’t care if it’s one second faster or two minutes faster. Just go and make yourself better every single time you go out and you compete. With that, you can’t be nothing but happy for the kids when they’re doing the best that they can.”
Winkenwerder credits a larger part of Shiner’s recent success to the team becoming a “sisterhood.”
”Whenever we’re running around, whenever you pass anyone, even if you’re friends with them or not, you say, ‘Good job, you’re looking strong, keep going,’” Smith said. “And of course whenever you’re close it’s easy to motivate each other. You can tell like how hard, everyone’s been working.”
Shiner expects to win and get back to the state meet, but knows it still has a long season ahead.
Winkenwerder knows the key to success will come down to staying healthy, preventing burnout and avoiding the new Delta variant virus.
“The big thing is just to stay healthy,” Winkenwerder said. “Staying healthy, and if we go and we compete again for a state title, or wherever we end up when it’s all said and done, if we did the best that you can do, that’s all I can ask my kids to do and I’ll be proud of them either way they go.”
