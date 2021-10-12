SHINER — The Shiner girls and Flatonia boys won the team titles at the District 28-2A cross country meet at Green Dickson Park on Monday.
The Lady Comanches had the top six runners in the girls 3200m run. Riley Rainosek took gold with a time of 13:04.75.
Rainosek, Brinley Ramirez, Jocelyn Moreno, Hayleigh Burns, JaMya Wright, Callie Chrismon and Bailey Smith all finished in the Top 8.
Weimar's Emily Guzman and Ganado's Zoey Ybarra and Kayden Pena rounded out the Top 10. Ganado and Weimar finished second and third as teams.
Flatonia's Oscar Guerrero and Duke Sodek finished second and third in the boys 5K as Flatonia edged Schulenburg for first place. Shiner finished third as a team.
Ganado's Alan Baez Corpus took gold with a time of 17:14.75. Ganado's Telmo Robles, Schulenburg's Lazaro Lara, Kael Buamgarten and Alex Jimenez, Bloomington's Malla-Ki Perez-Melchor and Shiner's Bode Provo and Shawn Liska rounded out the Top 10.
The Top 3 teams and Top 10 Individuals advanced to the Region IV Meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Oct. 25.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and Advosports.com.
