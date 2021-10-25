CORPUS CHRISTI — The Shiner girls cross country team defended its regional title as five runners placed in the Top 30 of the Region IV-2A race at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Dugan Stadium on Monday.
Brinley Ramirez and Riley Rainosek finished seventh and ninth respectively as the Lady Comanches scored 72 points to win the team title.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals outside of the qualifying teams advance to the UIL State Championship Meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Nov. 5-6.
Also in Class 2A, Yorktown’s Brooke Turner advanced with a time of 13:34.43 to finish 14th overall.
In Class 3A, Yoakum and Industrial finished third and fourth to advance as teams. Industrial’s Katherine Simons took gold with a time of 12:24.39.
Yoakum’s Gisela Martinez led the Lady Bulldogs with a seventh place finish, while Hallettsville’s Olivia Etzler finished 10th to qualify as an individual with a time of 13:08.57.
In Class 4A, Beeville’s Jada Johnson (12:32.97) and Calhoun’s Phoebe Huang (12:55.64) finished 10th and 14th respectively to qualify as individuals.
In Class 1A, Moulton finished second to advance as a team with Abby Tinerjero and Emily Perry finished sixth and seventh.
On the boys side, Bay City’s Angel Campos (17:33.23) and Beeville’s Angel Alba (18:36.33) finished fifth and 22nd to advance out of Class 4A as individuals.
In Class 3A, Industrial finished fourth as Johnathan Garcia and Aaron Wilfert finished 13th and 15th respectively.
Hallettsville’s Joshua Griffin finished 10th to advance as an individual with a time of 17:52.36.
In Class 2A, Ganado’s Alan Baez Corpus (17:52.00) finished third, Falls City’s Kash Brown (19:01.70) was eighth and Flatonia’s Oscar Guerrero (19:08.46) was tenth to advance as individuals.
In Class 1A, Moulton’s Edgar Mendiola finished fifth overall with a time of 19:07.57 to qualify as an individual.
Victoria East’s Isabella Roth finished 41st and Victoria West’s Ashton Richter finished 73rd in the Class 5A boys and girls races respectively.
For full times and results, go to www.vfitproductions.com/results.html.
