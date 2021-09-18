SHINER — The Shiner girls cross country team won the 1A-2A team title at the Shiner Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Comanches scored 34 points as Jocelyn Moreno, Jamya Wright and Hayleigh Burns finished in the Top 10.
Falls City, Shiner St. Paul, Hallettsville Sacred Heart and Moulton all finished in the Top 5.
St. Paul's Brooke Cerny took first with a time of 12 minutes, 24 seconds. Falls City's Ansley Gates and Hannah Thomas, Kenedy's Annabelle Briones and Sacred Heart's Kathryn Kostelnik and Adalyn Pohl also placed in the Top 10.
Industrial finished third in the girls 3A-6A race.
Kate Simons took first with a time of 12:21 and Elise Bullock finished ninth. Victoria St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot also finished in the Top 10.
Falls City won the Boys 1A-2A race with 37 points. Kash Brown finished third in 19:08.
Louise's Antonio Martinez took first with a time of 16:41. Flatonia's Duke Sodek and Oscar Guerrero and Bloomington's Malla-Ki Perez-Melchor also finished in the Top 10.
Industrial placed second in the Boys 3A-6A race as Johnathan Garcia, Bryce Wilfert and Jose Saucedo placed in the Top 10.
Palacios finished fifth as a team.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
