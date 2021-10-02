The Shiner girls cross country team won the varsity girls 1A-2A race at the Shiner October Meet on Saturday.
Brinley Ramirez, Riley Rainosek, Jocelyn Moreno and Callie Chrismon all placed in the Top 10 as the Lady Comanches scored 24 points.
Shiner St. Paul, Hallettsville Sacred Heart, Moulton and Shiner's second team all finished in the Top 5.
St. Paul's Brooke Cerny took gold in 12 minutes, 36 seconds. St. Paul's Julianna Davis and Yorktown's Brooke Turner also placed in the Top 10.
Yoakum and Hallettsville finished second and third in the 3A+ girls race.
Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler and Juliet Davenport, Yoakum's Gisela Martinez and Brooklin Berger, Van Vleck's Emilee Schneider and El Campo's Sierra Hernandez all placed in the Top 10.
Flatonia, Moulton, Shiner and Weimar's teams finished in the Top 5 in the boys 1A-2A race.
Louise's Antonio Martinez took gold in 16:49. Ganado's Alan Baez Corpus, Flatonia's Oscar Guerrero and Duke Sodek, Schulenburg's Lazaro Lara, Bloomington's Mala-Ki Perez Melchor and Moulton's Seth Lopez also placed in the Top 10.
Hallettsville's Josh Griffin was the only area runner to finish in the Top 10 in the boys 3A+ race.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.