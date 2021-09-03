The Shiner girls won the Schulenburg Cross Country Meet as four runners placed in the Top 10 and the Lady Comanches finished with 26 points.
Brinley Ramirez took first place with a time of 13 minutes, 54 seconds. Riley Rainosek and Jocelyn Moreno were second and third, while Bailey Smith took ninth.
El Campo's Sierra Hernandez, Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler and Juliet Davenport, Moulton's Estefania Colchado, Gonzales' Maria Vazquez and St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot also placed in the Top 10.
Hallettsville was second as a team with 91 points. Gonzales was third, Edna was fourth and Moulton was fifth.
In the boys race, Louise's Tony Martinez took first with a time of 16:28.
St. Joseph's Nick Rodriguez, Moulton's Edgar Mendiola and Palacios' Sam Aparicio also placed in the Top 10.
Palacios was third as a team with 111 points. Schulenburg was fourth and Gonzales was fifth.
For team scores and Top 10 times, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
Team Results
Girls: 1) Shiner, 26; 2) Hallettsville, 91; 3) Gonzales, 125; 4) Edna, 154; 5) Moulton, 169; 6) La Grange, 171; 7) El Campo, 200; 8) Van Vleck, 296; 9) St. Joseph, 314.
Boys: 1) Boling, 76; 2) Fayetteville, 110; 3) Palacios, 111; 4) Schulenburg, 151; 5) Gonzales, 156; 6) St. Joseph, 159; 7) Anderson-Shiro, 192; 8) La Grange, 234; 9) Moulton, 284; 10) Van Vleck, 287; 11) Shiner, 299; 12) Louise, 331.
Top 10 Runners
Girls: 1) Brinley Ramirez, Shiner, 13:54; 2) Riley Rainosek, Shiner, 13:58; 3) Jocelyn Moreno, Shiner, 14:00; 4) Sierra Hernandez, El Campo, 14:06; 5) Olivia Etzler, Hallettsville, 14:20; 6) Juliet Davenport, Hallettsville, 14:24; 7) Estefania Colchado, Moulton, 14:25; 8) Maria Vazquez, Gonzales, 14:27; 9) Bailey Smith, Shiner, 14:28; 10) Lauren Theriot, St. Joseph, 14:29.
Boys: 1) Tony Martinez, Louise, 16:28; 2) Nick Rodriguez, St. Joseph, 17:09; 3) Cole F, Fayetteville, 17:40; 4) Edgar Mendiola, Moulton, 18:30; 5) Karrter Ellis, Anderson-Shiro, 18:31; 6) Jordan, Boling, 1850; 7) Ross, Boling, 19:00; 8) Abraham, Boling, 19:01; 9) Brody Abbey, La Grange, 19:07; 10) Sam Aparicio, Palacios, 19:08.
(0) comments
