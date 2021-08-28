Shiner girls cross country

Shiner girls won gold at the Yoakum Bulldog Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. 

Bottom, JV team winners and medalists. From left, Molly Kollaus (medalist), Eve Roberts, Brooke Epley (medalist), Autumn Bishop (medalist), Grace Migl, Isis Robinson (medalist), Emma Joslin (medalist).

Top, Varsity team winners and medalists. From left, Jocelyn Moreno (medalist), Brinley Ramirez (medalist), JaMya Wright (medalist), Amelia Pohler, Bailey Smith, Callie Chrismon, Hayleigh Burns (medalist), Riley Rainosek (medalist), Megan Epley.

 Contributed Photo

Area cross country teams competed at the Yoakum Bulldog Invitational on Saturday.

Shiner won the girls 3200-meter team title with 56 points.

Brinley Ramirez, Riley Rainosek and Jocelyn Moreno placed in the Top 10 for the Lady Comanches. Ramirez led the group with a time of 13 minutes, 29.17 seconds.

Shiner St. Paul's Brooke Cerny took first place with a time of 12:56.83.

Industrial's Katherine Simons and Elise Bullock, El Campo's Sierra Hernandez, Yoakum's Gisela Martinez and Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler also placed in the Top 10.

Industrial finished second as a team, Hallettsville was third and Yoakum was fourth.

In the boys 5K, St. Joseph's Nick Rodriguez took first with a time of 16:29.00.

Industrial finished second as a team with Johnathan Garcia and Aaron Wilfert placing in the Top 10.

Lockhart won the team title. St. Joseph finished third, Wharton was fourth and Louise was fifth.

For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com.

Download PDF Yoakum CC Invitational Varsity Girls
Download PDF Yoakum CC Invitational Varsity Boys

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.