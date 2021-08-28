Area cross country teams competed at the Yoakum Bulldog Invitational on Saturday.
Shiner won the girls 3200-meter team title with 56 points.
Brinley Ramirez, Riley Rainosek and Jocelyn Moreno placed in the Top 10 for the Lady Comanches. Ramirez led the group with a time of 13 minutes, 29.17 seconds.
Shiner St. Paul's Brooke Cerny took first place with a time of 12:56.83.
Industrial's Katherine Simons and Elise Bullock, El Campo's Sierra Hernandez, Yoakum's Gisela Martinez and Hallettsville's Olivia Etzler also placed in the Top 10.
Industrial finished second as a team, Hallettsville was third and Yoakum was fourth.
In the boys 5K, St. Joseph's Nick Rodriguez took first with a time of 16:29.00.
Industrial finished second as a team with Johnathan Garcia and Aaron Wilfert placing in the Top 10.
Lockhart won the team title. St. Joseph finished third, Wharton was fourth and Louise was fifth.
For full results go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or AdvoSports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.