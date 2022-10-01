Shiner’s girls cross country team placed first in the 1A-2A 3200 Run during its meet Saturday morning at Green Dixon Park.
Shiner finished with a team score of 39, totaling a time of 1:05:53.05. They averaged 13:22.61 per competitor.
Two of its runners placed in the top 10, including third place finisher R. Rainosek, who clocked in at 12:42.01, and H. Burns, who placed fifth with a time of 12:50.91.
B. Ramirez, C. Chrimson, and E. Pustka of Shiner also placed in the top-15.
East Bernard’s girls placed first in the 3A-4A 3200 run, while Yoakum finished in second with a time of 1:06:55.98.
On the boys side, Ganado runner A. Baez Corpus finished first in the 1A-2A 5000 Run, helping his team place fourth with a score of 89.