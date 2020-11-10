CORPUS CHRISTI – The Shiner girls captured the Class 2A team championship at the UIL Region IV cross country meet Tuesday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Schulenburg’s Taylor Limbaugh won the girls Class 2A individual title, and Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell and Louise’s Antonio Martinez finished second in the Class 4A girls and Class 2A boys divisions, respectfully.
The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a top three team qualify for the state meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 23-24 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
Rylee Vancura finished fifth in a time of 13 minutes, 4.10 seconds to pace the Lady Comanches, who scored 53 points.
Shiner’s Marian Grosenbacher was 10th in a time of 13:19.67 and Riley Rainosek was 15th in a time of 13:38.96.
They were followed by Hayleigh Burns (14:02.46) in 29th, Jocelyn Moreno (14:09.21) in 32nd, and Bailey Smith (14:15.67) in 34th.
Schulenburg’s Limbaugh had a winning time of 12:29.91.
Kenedy's Lupe Bucio also qualified for the state meet by finishing 14th in a time of 13:37.54.
O’Donnell had a time of 12:03.96, and Calhoun teammate Phoebe Huang finished eighth in a time of 12:44.23.
Beeville’s Jada Johnson also qualified for the state meet by finishing sixth in a time of 12:42.79.
Louise’s Martinez earned a silver medal in a time of 17:17.45.
Falls City’s Kash Brown also qualified for the state meet by finishing 12th in a time of 18:44.98.
Along with the Shiner girls in Class 2A, Falls City was fifth (147) and Weimar was 11th (282).
Falls City was sixth (185) in the Class 2A boys standings, Flatonia was eighth (193), Schulenburg was ninth (213), and Kenedy was 15th (309).
Gonzales was sixth (180) in the Class 4A girls standings, Bay City was 11th (265), and Beeville was 14th (325).
Bay City was eighth (214) in the Class 4A boys standings, and Calhoun was 13th (299).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.