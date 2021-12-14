SHINER — A.J. Patek remembers traveling to AT&T Stadium for last year’s Class 2A, Division I state championship game against Post.
Patek, a senior, hopes the experience the Comanches gained during their 42-20 win will benefit them this season.
“It’s big, especially in big games like these,” Patek said. “You have people who can calm the guys down who haven’t been there. You have to keep your focus and don’t get your emotions too high or don’t get your emotions too low. You just stay the course and stay with the same mind set.”
Shiner (15-0) will attempt to win back-to-back state titles for the first time in school history when it takes on Hawley (15-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Obviously when you have the experience of being there and knowing what to expect, when you get there that helps a little bit in the preparation leading up to the game,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “Once you get into the game, it’s another football game and all of that really doesn’t matter anymore.”
The Comanches had their first test of the season in last week’s 35-28 semifinal win over Timpson.
Shiner never trailed, but needed a fourth-quarter interception by Dalton Brooks to secure the win.
“That game right there, even at this point in the season, made us better,” Boedeker said. “We faced a really good football team on offense and defense and we had to play our tails off to come out of there with a win. Those kinds of games definitely make you better.”
“They were a very physical team,” Patek added. “It showed us you can be prepared for anybody, but you have to execute your game plan if you want to win the game.”
The Comanches have improved throughout the season and have overcome the loss of 24 seniors from last year’s team.
“It started early in August,” said senior Tyler Bishop. “We got our leaders and we got them primed on what we wanted to do. They helped set the course all the way to now. I think everybody on the team did a great job stepping into the positions they needed to and it just came together.”
Shiner is preparing for another test from Hawley. The Bearcats advanced to the state final with a 19-12 semifinal win over Marlin.
Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper has passed for 2,392 yards and 27 touchdowns.
“They’re very well coached,” Boedeker said. “They have a lot of good, hard-working kids. They do a lot of things right and you can tell they are really good at the little things. They’re really good at what they do on both sides of the ball.”
Shiner has practically rebuilt its offensive line, which has paved the way for Dalton Brooks to rush for 2,416 yards and 36 touchdowns, and Doug Brooks to run for 1,646 yards and 26 touchdowns.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Bishop said. “We knew we had to find the right guys in the right positions. We found those guys and we were able to put them up there and let them work.”
Shiner takes a 29-game winning streak into its sixth state final appearance. The Comanches brought home state titles in 1986, 2004 and last season and hope to add another.
“I remember as a little kid always watching them and dreaming to be in that position and finally I’m there,” Bishop said. “It would be a great thing to put a little history into the program since it was such an inspiration when I was young.”
NOTES: Shiner will be the home team...for ticket information go to shinerisd.net.
