Cameron Cowan was feeling different entering Tuesday afternoon’s home-opener against Schreiner University.
The Shiner graduate had recently been named the RRAC pitcher of the week and was excited to carry the momentum she built to the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The junior threw seven strikeouts in her first-career no-hitter in a 9-0 game 1 win to help split the doubleheader with the Mountaineers (2-2). UHV lost game 2 4-2.
“It was awesome,” Cowan said. “We’ve been on the road these past two weeks so to be back home and get a good home-opener, it was awesome.”
“She’s had a fantastic week and it’s so fun to call pitches for her because it really doesn’t matter what I call,” said UHV head coach Lindsey Ortiz. “She’s hitting it and she’s doing it. She’s just even keeled and doing it by example right now. I’m so happy for her.”
Helping the Jaguars (3-3) in game 1 was junior first baseman Claire Blinka, who recorded a three-run double in a second inning that saw UHV go up 8-0.
“It felt great. Being able to contribute to the team always feels awesome,” Blinka said. “Whenever Cameron is working her butt off in the circle, as hitters we try to do as much as we can for her to make her comfortable.”
Blinka ended game 1 going 2-for-2 for four RBI’s. The first game was made final at the bottom of the fifth inning due to a run-rule.
“We were just trying to pass the bat, going one after another,” Cowan said about the first game. “I think we did good of just having good at-bats and staying smart in there and staying disciplined watching the balls.”
The Jaguars were up 2-0 for the first six innings of the second game, but allowed four runs in the seventh to fall to the Mountaineers.
Schreiners’ Danielle Pedraza started off the scoring burst with a two-run triple, and then Kendall Lippold closed it out with a two-run inside-the-park homer.
“I think that we’ve identified that we were falling short in game two, and I think that that’s something that we need to make a conscious effort to address going forward,” Ortiz said.
Mountaineers freshman Ky Kusak, who is a 2022 Industrial graduate, earned the win at pitcher in the second game for Schreiner.
“As a freshman it is a big role, but I knew I had my team behind me and they were the reason why this happened,” she said.
Game 1
UHV 261 0 — 9 8 0
SCHREINER 000 00 — 0 0 0
W: Cameron Cowan (3-0); L: Trista Miller (0-2); Highlights: (UHV) Claire Blinka 2-for-2, 4 RBIs; Madysin Leighton 2-for-3, 3 R, 1 RBI; Kenzie Chambers 0-for-2, 2 R; Cameron Cowan 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cameron Steen 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; (SU) Trista Miller 0-for-2; Taci Tatum 0-for-2; Haley Pair 0-for-2.
Game 2
UHV 200 000 0 — 2 5 4
SCHREINER 000 000 4 — 4 10 4
W: Ky Kusek (2-0); L: Anyssia Mendoza (0-1); Highlights: (SU) K. Lippold 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 R; D. Pedraza 2-for-4, 1 R: M. Solis 1-for-3, 1 R; (UHV) K. Chambers 2-for-4; A. Snedeker 2-for-3, 1 RBI; M. Leighton 0-for-3, 1 R.