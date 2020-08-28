SHINER – Shiner elected to move Hallettsville five yards back when the opening kickoff went out of bounds.
The decision proved to be a wise one for the Comanches.
Trevor Haynes returned the re-kick 76 yards for a touchdown and Shiner went on to a 44-34 season-opening win over the Brahmas on Friday night at Comanche Stadium.
The game was played in front of a limited crowd because of restrictions caused by COViD-19.
“We had a game plan for the kick return and I just followed it,” Haynes said. “We saw something we liked on the left side and I just took it up the hash.”
Shiner came into the season ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll, and Hallettsville was ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division I poll.
The game produced the expected offensive fireworks, despite the usual early-season mistakes.
“We have some mistakes to fix,” said sophomore Dalton Brooks. “But as you can see, we’re a pretty good team."
Dalton Brooks rushed for 73 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run, caught a 26-yard touchdown pass, and had an interception in the end zone to secure the win.
“You want to get better, faster, stronger and all of that,” he said. “But the main goal is just have fun when you come out here.”
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks @king_brooks25 talks about his performance against Hallettsville. Brooks finished with two touchdowns and an interception. Interview by @mikeforman21 pic.twitter.com/pstJ78FdVQ— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 29, 2020
The Comanches led throughout the game, but Hallettsville pulled within 41-34 in the fourth quarter before Connor Winkenwerder kicked a 25-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining.
“That’s what I complimented them the most on,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “I told them it got tough, but they never backed down. They still believed that if we play the best we can, we’ve got a chance to win. We got better from it.”
Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker talks about the Comanches’ Week 1 win over Hallettsville. Interview by @mikeforman21 pic.twitter.com/pu4LcbqhKi— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 29, 2020
Hallettsville threw two interceptions – one coming on its first play from scrimmage - a bad snap on a punt attempt and was penalized eight times for 46 yards.
“We just had a lot of mistakes,” said Hallettsville running back Johnathon Brooks. “If we would have eliminated mistakes, the game would have been different. We played good and they’re a great team. We just have to watch film, learn from our mistakes and come out better next week.”
Here’s Hallettsville running back Jonathon Brooks @2brookss after the Brahmas’ 44-34 loss to Shiner. Interview by @mikeforman21 @hbteams pic.twitter.com/GJVBFnehxl— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 29, 2020
Brooks carried 16 times for 142 yards and scored on runs of 18, 26 and 1 yards, and returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown.
“We saw some great things out of our kids, especially offensively,” said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “I thought we did a lot better job offensively than defensively, that’s pretty obvious. We just got to get our line going on both sides of the ball and some edge players out there. We’ve got to play better ball overall, but that’s why we play the game.”
Here’s Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik on the Brahmas’ performance in the second half and how the team can improve going forward. @hbteams Interview by @mikeforman21 pic.twitter.com/RqgvfiABp4— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 29, 2020
Dalton Brooks, Douglas Brooks, Tyler Palmer, Zane Rhodes and Haynes combined to rush for 302 yards.
Rhodes ran 22 yards for a touchdown, and Palmer added a 1-yard touchdown run.
Palmer also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Douglas Brooks in addition to his scoring pass to Dalton Brooks.
Shiner’s Doug Brooks @Doug1as_Brooks scores on the screen pass - a 38 yard TD reception. Kick good. Shiner 35, Hallettsville 13. 9:07 3Q. pic.twitter.com/R1ZmM2eGRE— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) August 29, 2020
“We’ve got a lot to practice,” Dalton Brooks said. “We’ve just go to build. The bond is already there. It’s just the technique that we’ve got to work on.”
Shiner had 392 yards of offense and never punted, but lost two fumbles and was penalized six times for 50 yards.
Gallery: Shiner vs. Hallettsville Football
Shiner took on Hallettsville Friday, Aug. 28 at Comanche Stadium in Shiner. Shiner went into halftime leading 28-13. Despite Hallettsville fighting back to narrow the gap behind four touchdowns by Jonathon Brooks, an interception by Shiner's Dalton Brooks with 8 seconds left secured a 44-34 win over the Brahmas.
“Those things are correctable,” Boedeker said. “We’re going to go back to work on those, with just having one scrimmage we expected it. But obviously, we don’t want to do it. The kids know it. We’re going to look at the film and do our thing to get them fixed. It’s just going to be a process right now.”
