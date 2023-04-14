SHINER — Shiner needed a hit on Friday night, and Paeden Vincik knew she could deliver.

The No. 18 Lady Comanches started off their home game against No. 3 Ganado hitless through three innings.

Vincik changed that with a solo home run in the fourth inning which proved to be the difference in the Lady Comanches’ 1-0 District 29-2A victory over the Maidens.

“I'm pretty grateful,” the junior said. “I did that for my team tonight because we wanted this win tonight and somebody had to do it.”

“Against good teams like Ganado, and their pitching and all the things that they do really well you have to be perfect in all phases of the game,” said Shiner head coach Jason Keller. “Tonight, we just did a really, really great job of throwing strikes, eliminating base runners and playing really good defense.”

Gando pitcher Macy Kolacny ended the game throwing six hitless innings and only gave up one hit.

“I couldn't have asked for much more,” said Ganado head coach Jordin Jones. “Macy did her job on the mound. We had no base runners for them at all except for that one hit.”

Ganado ended the game with seven hits and had multiple opportunities to tie the game or take the lead with runners in scoring position, but Shiner’s defense was able to keep them off.

“We put the ball in play. We just got to execute with runners in scoring position,” Jones said.

Shiner freshman Lauren Springfield picked up the win after throwing six strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

"She came out and did an outstanding job keeping them off balance,” Keller said. “She just came back from an injury and did a great job throwing strikes, and we have a lot of confidence in her.”

The two teams now split the season series and the win on Friday night locked Shiner into second place and Ganado into third in district.

“It's pretty important because last year we were third, and we were fighting in the playoffs just to get to the state tournament,” Vincik said. “This year we're gonna go out there, since we’re second seed and just grind every day.”

District 29-2A

Shiner 1, Ganado 0

Ganado 000 000 0 — 0 7 0

Shiner 000 100 x — 1 1 0

W: Lauren Springfield. L: Macy Kolancy. Highlights: (S) Paeden Vincik 1-for-2, RBI, R; Brinley Ramirez 0-for-3; Riley Vancura 0-for-2. (G) Madi Weempe 2-for-4; Macy Kolancy 1-for-4; Bella Adrian 1-for-4. Records: Shiner 21-5, 10-2. Ganado 25-6-2, 10-3