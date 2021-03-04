GOLIAD — Shiner has already won a state championship in football.
But the Comanches have their sites set on another state title.
“Our kids are hungry,” said Shiner coach Randy Palmer. “They’re competitive and talented. We definitely have the talent to do it. They see that and they see the goal that’s in front of them. We may not be individual track meets, but the further we go we’re going to be able to win some of those bigger track meets.”
Shiner finished third (111) in a close race with Refugio (115) and Cuero (114.5) in the battle for the team title at the Shirley Frnka Relays on Thursday at Tiger Field.
But the Comanches are building toward the state meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin in May.
“We have a shot at it,” said sophomore Dalton Brooks. “We come to compete every year so we have a shot at it every year.”
Shiner was a favorite to win the team championship last year before the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was disappointing but everybody overcame it,” said junior Doug Brooks. “It’s a new year and we’re ready to do our thing.”
Dalton Brooks won the long jump, triple jump and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
“Every track meet you just build it up, build it up and keep getting better,” he said. “You just give it everything you’ve got.”
Doug Brooks won the discus and finished second in the shot put.
“I love being able to come out here and compete in the spring season,” he said. “I feel great. We work with each other all fall and now in the springtime, it’s the same thing.”
Trevor Haynes won the 100 and Zane Rhodes the 200 for Shiner.
“We’re just trying to get our guys primed up,” Palmer said. “We’re just trying to get better every week. We’ve got goals that we’re setting for ourselves and we’re just trying to reach those goals and we’ll reset them again.”
A full quarter
Goliad’s Cutler Zamzow has already signed to run at Texas A&M next season.
But Zamzow hopes to claim his first gold medal in the 400-meter dash before leaving for College Station.
Zamzow took a step in the right direction by winning the 400 in a time of 48.75, the second-fastest in the state heading into this week.
“When it froze, we took basically a week off and that kind of hurt a little bit,” he said. “But I’ve been hitting the weight room a lot harder than previous years and that’s why my times have improved so much.”
Zamzow knows its early, but believes he’s heading in the right direction.
“Hopefully, by state we’re running in the 47s,” he said. “It’s a good leap but hopefully, we’ll get there.”
Teaming up
Edna won six gold medals en route to winning the girls team title with 176.3 points. Shiner (124.3) was second and Goliad was third (120.3).
Edna’s Kila Rodas led the way by winning 200, 400 and 800.
Shelby Keith won the 100, Mia Covarrubias won the 1,600 and the Cowgirls won the 400 relay.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill also won three gold medals, placing first in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and the triple jump.
Winners
Girls: Discus, Emma Siegel, Shiner, 94-6; Triple Jump, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 37-10.25; High Jump, Jai’lin King, Refugio, 5-8; Pole Vault, Abbey Drier, Cuero, 10-0; Long Jump: Jai’lin King, 18-2; Shot Put: Emmey Wesley, Cuero, 32-11.5; 3,200: Lauren Theriot, St. Joseph, 13:35.00; 400 relay, Edna, 51.27; 800, Kila Rodas, Edna, 2:28.63; 100 hurdles, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 14.94; 100, Shelby Keith, Edna, 12.69; 800 relay: Shiner, 1:50.16; 400, Kila Rodas, Edna, 1:00.61; 300 hurdles, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 45.46; 200, Kila Rodas, Edna, 27.26; 1,600, Mia Covarrubias, 6:15.75; 1,600 relay, Goliad, 4:11.84.
Boys: Long Jump, Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 22-4; Shot Put, Ellian Perez, Palacios, 45-6; Discus: Doug Brooks, Shiner, 140-8; Triple Jump: Dalton Brooks, Shiner, 42-8; High Jump, Dayvon Williams, Cuero, 6-4; Pole Vault, Steven Kovar, Edna, 12-0; 3,200, Julian Diaz, Palacios, 11:15.84; 400 relay, 1, Shiner, 43.42; 800, Dominic Tomanek, St. Joseph, 2:12.66; 110 hurdles, Zavien Wills, Refugio, 15.21; 100, Trevor Haynes, Shiner, 11.22; 800 relay, Shiner, 1:31.97; 400, Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 48.75; 300 hurdles, Reese Ruhnke, Goliad, 40.46; 200, Zane Rhoades, Shiner, 22.78; 1,600, Nick Rodriquez, St. Joseph, 4:43.34; 1,600 relay, Refugio, 3:33.84.
For full results from the Shirley Frnka Relays go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition
