SHINER — Dalton Brooks has played against Refugio three times during his career at Shiner.
Brooks has been on the winning side twice and has a clear picture of each game in his mind.
“It’s not a team that you’re just going to come out and play,” Brooks said. “You’ve got to play them every play and every down. They can make big plays out of anything. I saw it happen my freshman year. You’ve got to be ready for everything when you play them.”
No. 4 Shiner (7-1, 3-0) has been preparing for its District 15-2A, Division I showdown against No. 5 Refugio (6-1, 2-0) scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio.
“We come out and we want to have a game,” Brooks said. “It’s going to be a good one. They play well and we play well. Both teams are going to play well.”
The Comanches had some rebuilding to do this season after winning back-to-back state championships and putting together a 30-game winning streak.
But Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker has been pleased with the steps Comanches have taken to get better.
“I’ve seen us improve a lot from the first week,” Boedeker said. “Our knowledge of assignments, our physicality and I’m really happy with the progress they’ve made. We still have some things we need to clean up and get better at, but I really like where we’re sitting right now.”
Refugio leads the series 6-3, but Shiner has won the last two meetings, including a dominating 55-14 victory in last year’s regional final, in which Brooks rushed for 352 yards and five touchdowns.
“You know that people are watching you,” said Brooks, who has committed to Texas A&M and rushed for an area-leading 1,324 yards and 20 touchdowns. “You just want to take it up another level naturally.”
A critical factor in Shiner’s win last season was the play of its offensive and defensive lines. The Comanches had some rebuilding to do on the lines, but have become a more cohesive group over the season.
“It didn’t start out like how we wanted to at the beginning of the season,” said senior lineman Jacob Werner. “We’ve gotten better as a whole. We’re communicating with each other and seeing what we have in front of us and just working on the little things.”
Boedeker is aware Shiner will see a new look from Refugio this season. The Bobcats will sometimes go under center and use two backs instead of lining up exclusively in the spread.
“It’s different than it’s been before,” he said. “They’re extremely talented. They run their offense extremely well and they’re very fast. Probably one of the fastest teams we’ve played in a while offensively and defensively. That’s going to create a challenge in itself.”
The winner is likely to become the district champion, but there is a good chance the teams could meet again in the playoffs.
“Right now, we’re focusing on the game that’s in front of us,” Boedeker said. “We want to give our kids the best chance possible to win. We’re going to try and do everything we can to give ourselves that chance with our preparation in getting ready for this game. Nothing is guaranteed in the future.”
Brooks expects his future to be playing on the collegiate level, but wants to add to his legacy of success at Shiner.
“It’s important to feel like you’re taking that next step,” he said. “It’s all a mindset. If you have that mindset, that ‘I’m going to go get it every time,’ you’ll come out a district champ.”