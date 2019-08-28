Daniel Boedeker has been with the Shiner Comanches for two decades, but this season he will step into a new role as the team’s head coach.
Through his history with the program, he knows how tough it will be for the Comanches to repeat as district champs.
“Brazos has a new coach. They have some good, quality kids back as well,” Boedeker said. “Our district is still tough. It’s going to be a battle each week, so we’re going to have to be ready.”
Shiner returns eight starters from last season: running back Donyai Taylor, tight end Cole Patek, tight end Cross Rankin, offensive lineman Gage Brooks, running back Douglas Brooks, safety Devin Lehnert, linebacker C.J. Miller and cornerback Tyler Palmer.
The Comanches come into the season ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 2A, but Boedeker does not want his team to overlook anyone.
“You have to make sure you play week to week,” Boedeker said. “You can’t overlook anybody. You have to be prepared, and that’s one of those things you have to talk about for the kids to focus on that week’s opponent.”
Yorktown made the playoffs last season and will return many players such as defensive end and tight end Corey Pargmann, running back and linebacker Zachary Latta and wide receiver and linebacker Justin Denson.
With so much experience on the roster, fourth-year head coach John David Caffey thinks his team has a chance to make an even deeper run.
“Getting this team into the playoffs last year was an accomplishment,” Caffey said. “We’re still a young team. So, to be able to get those guys playoff experience last year is key to their development in getting this team where we want it to be.”
Weimar saw success last year, making it to the area round in head coach Ryan McIver’s first season with the team.
McIver hopes his second year will be as bright but knows it is a tough demand in a competitive district.
“This is a tough district,” he said. “Shiner is always at the top, and they have some of the best skill kids that they have had there in a long time. Brazos is a tough team as well, and they always are difficult to beat. But I am happy with how these guys are progressing. We are going to go out and try to win as many as we can.”
Shawn Alvarez took over at Kenedy in the spring, inheriting a program that has been winless in its last 27 games.
Alvarez knows improving the Lions will take time, but he understands building a winning program is a process.
“Every day we install some type of competition to teach these kids how to compete and show them what it feels like to win and be successful at something,” he said. “The goal is to to give these kids little wins everyday and build that mentality. This isn’t something that is going to be built in a day or a month, but our goal is to have these these kids leave the field a better football player and a better athlete each day.”
