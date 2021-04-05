Shiner maintained its No. 1 ranking in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's state poll released Monday.
The Comanches are undefeated in District 28-2A play.
Weimar, which is in second place in District 28-2A, moved from No. 8 to No. 6.
Falls City received votes in the Class 2A poll. El Campo received votes in the Class 4A poll.
