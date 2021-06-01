SHINER — Ty Winkenwerder is thankful for the advice Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker gives him whenever he takes the mound.
Boedeker pitched at Shiner before going on to do the same at Sam Houston State.
“It’s good to have him as a coach,” Winkenwerder said. “He has a lot of experience and can tell me what I’m doing wrong and he certainly helps me out during the games.”
What Winkenwerder is too young to remember is Boedeker pitched a perfect game in the 1992 regional final to lead the Comanches to a 9-0 win over Kenedy at Fairgrounds Park in Seguin and into the state tournament.
“I just remember going in and I knew they were going to be a really good hitting baseball team,” Boedeker said. “We played really well in that game. You get to this point in the playoffs, you’ve got to go out and play your best and see what happens”
Boedeker was at his best against Kenedy, striking out 10 and not allowing a ball to be hit out of the infield.
He threw 82 pitches, including 53 for strikes, and went to a three-ball count on three hitters.
“They were aggressive swingers and were chasing the curveball,” said Randy Machacek, who was Shiner’s catcher. “But they couldn’t hit it because it was breaking too far off the plate.”
Boedeker doesn’t expect perfection from his pitchers when Shiner (31-4) opens its best-of-three game Class 2A regional final series against Sabinal (22-8) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Jourdanton.
“The main thing is just stay within yourself and throw strikes,” he said. “Give your defense a chance. As long as you give your defense a chance, you have a chance to be successful. We don’t want them to go out there and put pressure on themselves thinking they have to get it done by themselves. We want the other eight guys involved and let them play as well.”
The approach has served the Comanches well in their previous playoff series.
“You just throw strikes and let your defense help you out behind you,” Winkenwerder said. “You just basically play your own game.”
Shiner was pleased to see better weather and get back on its own field for the first time since before its regional quarterfinal series.
“I’m glad we’re back out on our own field,” Winkenwerder said. “We need to work on our fielding and clean up the mental errors like the errors we had in the past couple of weeks. I know this team will fix it up.”
Boedeker has done his best not to put any extra pressure on the team.
“Going into this round, we’re not going to change anything that we’re doing,” he said. “It’s going to be the same approach. We’ve been emphasizing that since Day 1. You’ve got to approach every game the same. That way when you get into these situations, you go out and play relaxed. You prepared yourself in practice and that way you’re ready to go at game time.”
Shiner is making its first regional final appearance since 2011. The Comanches also advanced to the regional final in 2007.
Shiner last appeared in the state tournament in 2004 when it won the state championship.
“I think it’s our time and our year,” Winkenwerder said. “This group is really good this year. We have a lot of leadership and a lot of commitment to the team. I think it’s our year to go and get it.”
