MOULTON — Moulton is coming off its 20th trip to the state basketball tournament, and Shiner advanced to the regional tournament last season.
But neither the Class 1A Kittens nor the Class 2A Lady Comanches expect the past to have any impact on this season.
Shiner-Moulton playing at Moulton gym. pic.twitter.com/DyeOEAQMQZ— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
“I try to teach my girls they’ve got to play every game,” said Moulton coach John Meisetschleager. “Being from Moulton is not good enough.”
Shiner and Moulton have tried to play tough competition as they prepare for district play, and the teams picked up where they left off at the holiday break Friday afternoon at the Moulton gym with the Lady Comanches coming away with a 34-24 win.
Shiner celebrates its 34-24 over Moulton. pic.twitter.com/mNwpGABJNp— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
Shiner’s Emma Herman and the Lady Comanches look to build on win over Moulton. pic.twitter.com/iLaNBPkVmg— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
“It was definitely a good game,” said Shiner junior Emma Herman. “We’ve been in a lull lately with our tournaments and it was definitely a turnaround.”
The Lady Comanches (13-10) lost three starters from last year’s team, but are beginning to find their rhythm.
Shiner’s Jamie Jalifka after the Lady Comanches win over Moulton. pic.twitter.com/WtPWF0auF5— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
“At first, we lost like three really big people,” said senior Jamie Jalufka. “But we all had to step up and that helped us all grow. I think we’re picking up the slack just fine.”
Kaleigh Knight led Shiner with six points, but the Lady Comanches had nine people score and took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Mallory Kalina with 6:53 left in the second quarter.
“We’ve been up and down, hot and cold,” said Shiner coach Ray Neal. “I think today we kind of put a halfway decent game together. I think the break kind of helped us a little bit recharged our batteries and let us relax some."
“We came back with a fresh mind and fresh legs and against that team. They’re a good team and we’re coming on right now. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
The Kittens (13-7) lost three starters from last year’s team and are playing without Erin Blaschke, who is out with a knee injury.
Moulton’s Koryl Zapata makes a layup during Friday’s game against Shiner. pic.twitter.com/pEQjTdNxpo— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
“We just need to play how we always play and play together,” said senior Olivia Tesch. “Even if Erin’s out we have to try and find a way to win. It’s been off and on. Sometimes we play good and sometimes we play bad, but we play together.”
Koryl Zapata scored seven points to lead Moulton, which scored only five points in the first half.
“I think we’ve got the spots filled we just didn’t execute very well today,” Meisetschleager said. “We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds and turned the ball over and you don’t win basketball games like that.”
Moulton’s Tristan Meisetschleager after the Kittens’ loss to Shiner. pic.twitter.com/mMCKY6DxSy— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
Winning district games is what will determine Shiner’s and Moulton’s fate, and the coaches are well aware of what’s ahead.
“We’re a junior-senior team, six juniors and six seniors,” Neal said. “All our eggs are in that basket and hopefully we can ride it a pretty good ways.”
“I don’t put too much into our record,” Meisetschleager said. “I just try to find good, quality basketball games so we can improve.”
Shiner 34, Moulton 24
Points: (S) Mallory Harvey 5, Jamie Jalufka 2, Jayla Johnson 4, Hallie Herman 2, Emma Herman 4, Kaleigh Knight 6, Mallory Kalina 5, Paxton Mraz 2, Jenna Machacek 4. (M) Christina Fojtik 3, Olivia Tesch 5, Koryl Zapata 7, Mackenzie Berger 5, Hannah Siegel 4.
Halftime: Shiner 18-5. 3-pointers: Kalina, Tesch, Zapata, Berger. Records: Shiner 13-10; Moulton 13-7.
Bobkatz edge Smithville
MOULTON — Cody Broussard scored 19 points to lead Moulton to a 33-30 win over Smithville on Friday at the Moulton gym.
The Bobkatz (13-5) built a 21-15 halftime lead and held on for the win.
Moulton’s Cody Broussard scored 19 points in the Bobkatz’s win over Smithville. pic.twitter.com/6FqfSS5ID7— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 3, 2020
The teams combined for seven points in the fourth quarter, and neither team scored in the final 2:27 of the quarter.
“On the defensive side of the ball, I feel good,” said Moulton coach Kevin Fishbeck. “We held a team to 30 points and 9-out-of-10 times you should win those games. I’m pleased where we are with our toughness. Offensively, we’ve just got to be a little more patient and let the game come to us.”
Moulton 33, Smithville 30
Points: (S) Patrick Nealy 6, Thedrick Fowler 4, Christian Atkins 2, Chuck Hodge 1, Chris Sanders 4, Camero Juarez 6, Cole Johnson 2, Kirt Hawkins 5. (M) Ryan DeHoyos 2, John Wenske 1, Jesus Pineda 5, Cody Broussard 19, Candido Barbosa 6.
Halftime: Moulton 21-15. 3-pointers: Pineda. Records: Smithville 6-5; Moulton 13-5. JV: Smithville 40-14.
