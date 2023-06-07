ROUND ROCK — Shiner had already scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning in its Class 2A semifinal game.

But there was no way Cale Shows wanted to leave the bases loaded.

“I just wanted to square one up and keep it low,” Shows said. "Don’t popup, hit a line drive or a ground ball and it just happened. It was a fastball in and I just went with the pitch.”

Shiner vs. New Home baseball semifinal Shiner's Cale Shows smiles after scoring against New Home during Wednesday's Class 2A state semifinal in Round Rock.

Shows bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run inning and sent the Comanches on to an 11-0 win over New Home in a game stopped after 4½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Shiner improved to 33-4 and moved in the noon Thursday championship game against Harleton, a 4-3 winner over Collinsville.

“It was definitely huge here when you score some runs early,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “It seems to relax everybody because you’re not sure what to expect out of the other team. I really liked the approach our guys had at the plate early in the game.”

The Comanches had four of their five hits in the first inning, including RBI singles by Carson Schuette and Kaiden Boothe.

“We never give up,” Shows said. “We know somebody’s going to come through at one point in the game. Somebody comes through.”

The early lead was more than enough for starting pitcher Ryan Peterson.

Peterson yielded a first-inning walk and single, but allowed only two New Home (30-5-3) runners to reach base in the final four innings, one on a dropped third strike.

“The first inning they did a good job of coming out a little bit, but we did a good job of holding them,” Peterson said. “We got a couple of runs and I felt comfortable out there and just kept going.”

Peterson struck out eight, including four batters in the fourth inning.

“He really got into a good groove,” Boedeker said of Peterson, who threw 85 pitches. “He was in total command. He was throwing his curveball really well in the middle innings and that was huge because they’re a good swinging team. They made some good contact early, but he stayed within himself and trusted his pitches and we played good defense behind him.”

Shiner had only one hit in the final four innings, but was able to take advantage of five walks, two hit batters and two errors.

“We all felt really confident and just kept on going,” Peterson said. “We had a good game.”

The Comanches advanced to the state final for the second consecutive season, but are looking for a different outcome and hope to bring home their fifth state championship.

“Don’t be satisfied,” Boedeker said. “We still have one more game left. They know there’s still business to take care of tomorrow. It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to have to come out and play really good baseball again.”

Class 2A Semifinal

Shiner 11, New Home 0

New Home 000 00 — 0 1 2

Shiner 504 2x — 11 5 1

W: Ryan Peterson. L: Ashton Lucio. Highlights: (NH) Ryder Watkins 1-for-2. (S) Peterson 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 9 K; Cale Shows 1-for-2, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; Carson Schuette 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, SB; Keenan Hailey 1-for-3, 2 R; Kaiden Boothe 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs. Records: New Home 30-5-3; Shiner 33-4.