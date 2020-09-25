SHINER – Shiner’s backs are happy to share the wealth, and there’s been plenty to go around this season.
Five different backs ran for touchdowns in the first half, as Shiner rolled to a 49-0 win over Flatonia in its District 13-2A, Division I opener and homecoming game Friday night at Comanche Stadium.
“It was a great way to celebrate homecoming,” said junior Doug Brooks. “We came in with a game plan that once one back scored then everybody got in and scored. We made sure the quarterback got one too.”
The No. 1 Comanches had the game put away by halftime and improved to 5-0 on the season.
“I thought we were really explosive the first half,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “The defense did a good job all night as well.”
Doug Brooks started the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run on the game’s third play from scrimmage.
He would add a 41-yard touchdown run and had 100 yards rushing on only three carries.
“We treat every team the same it doesn’t matter who they are,” Doug Brooks said. “We started off on the right foot. A win is good no matter how we got it.”
The Comanches rushed for 296 of their 414 rushing yards in the first half.
They also scored on runs of 56 yards by Dalton Brooks, 22 yards by Zane Rhodes, 32 yards by Trevor Haynes, and 3 yards by quarterback Tyler Palmer.
“That just shows the depth we have there,” Boedeker said. “When they touch the ball, they can do some good things with it and we’re happy with every one of those guys.”
The Comanches also shut down Flatonia's running game, and forced quarterback Dayton Cliffe to throw 24 passes, often under heavy pressure.
"Our defensive line came out ready and came off the ball great," Doug Brooks said. "The D-line had a lot of stunts going on and we got through there quick."
The Bulldogs (3-2, 0-2) lost starting quarterback Keyshaun Green to an injury in last week’s district-opening loss to Schulenburg.
They had a negative-25 rushing yards in the first half before finishing with a negative-12 yards rushing.
“We challenged our defensive line this week and even challenged them again this week that they were going to be the big difference,” Boedeker said. “They had to play well to establish that line of scrimmage to give us a chance to have some success and they did a good job.”
Shiner also scored on a 65-yard interception return by Christian Wagner with 12 seconds remaining in the first half, and Drew Wenske had an interception in the second half.
“They’re a great football team we knew what they bring to the table,” said Flatonia coach Chris Freytag. “Our kids played as hard as they could for as long as they could and never stopped.
"We’re a very young team," he added. "They have more seniors on their team than we have kids on our entire roster. We have four seniors playing right now.”
Shiner used its reserves in the second half, which was played with a running clock.
“The first half, I was really proud of our kids,” Boedeker said. “In the second half, the guys came out and still continued to play well. We had some kids come in and show something where we can develop some depth.”
Boedeker’s lone disappointment was Shiner being penalized eight times for 90 yards.
“We’re not happy with the penalties,” he said. “We’ve got to clean that up.”
The Comanches will have two weeks to do so before resuming district play against Weimar.
“We treat the off week as if we had a game that week,” Doug Brooks said. “Practice will stay the same. We’ll go full speed and everything else.”
NOTES: Shiner's Hana Lehnert was named homecoming queen, and Wesley Hajek was selected homecoming king.
