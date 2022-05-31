SHINER — Carson Schuette was the team manager when Shiner advanced to the state tournament last season.

Schuette, a freshman, is hoping to go back this season as the Comanches’ right fielder.

“We’ve all played baseball for a long time,” Schuette said. “We’ve been in that moment plenty of times. It’s going to be a good feeling if we make it.”

Shiner (31-0) has a chance to secure a return trip to Dell Diamond in Round Rock when it faces Mumford (20-7) in a best-of-three Class 2A regional final series, which opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the La Grange High School Field.

“We’ve been able to come together so well,” Schuette said. “We have a bunch of young guys who have been able to come together and become a good team.”

The Comanches advanced to the regional final by sweeping Kenedy in a best-of-three game regional semifinal series.

“I thought we pitched well in that series,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “Ryan (Peterson) pitched really well in the first game, Drew (Wenske) battled really well the second game. We had one or two errors in that second game, which is something we obviously discussed and know that we’ve got to clean up. But I was really happy with our at-bats. I thought we put the ball in play and had some guys in the lineup come up with big hits.”

The Mustangs (20-7) had only one hit in their 3-1 regional semifinal win over Refugio, but they were able to take advantage of two walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

“When you get to this point in the season, you can’t give teams extra opportunities,” Boedeker said. “That’s going to be our focus going into this series.”

A number of Shiner players were in attendance at the Mumford-Refugio game and got a chance to see what to expect from the Mustangs.

“They had a pitcher who threw a lot of strikes,” Wenske said. “That should definitely give us a chance to put some balls in play. We’ve got to throw a lot of strikes and play clean defense.”

Boedeker has played in the state tournament and been there as an assistant and head coach. He knows the importance of not looking ahead.

“The biggest thing is to stay focused on what’s right in front of you,” he said. “Right now, our focus is going to be on Wednesday’s game. It’s going to be an important game and our kids have to get themselves ready.”

The Comanches are pleased with what they’ve accomplished, but are looking to do more.

“We played pretty well,” Schuette said. “We could have been better all around. We try to be perfect every day.”

NOTES: Shiner will be the home team Wednesday...the state tournament at Dell Diamond will be June 8-9.