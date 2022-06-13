ROUND ROCK — Four players from Shiner have been named to the UIL Class 2A all-state tournament team.
The team was selected by members of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Junior pitcher Ryan Peterson, senior first baseman A.J. Patek, senior third baseman Bryce Filip, and freshman outfielder Carson Schuette were picked from Shiner.
Shiner captured a 3-0 win over Garrison in the semifinal game, before losing 4-2 to Valley Mills in the championship game to finish the season at 34-1.
Valley Mills senior pitcher Cooper Ewing was named as the tournament MVP.
