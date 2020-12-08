SHINER — Michael Williams had punted four times all season going into last week’s Class 2A, Division I quarterfinal game against Refugio.
He matched his total in Shiner’s 24-13 win over the Bobcats at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Williams not only averaged 40 yards per punt, but pinned Refugio at its 2- and 1-yard line.
Williams’ punt that went out of bounds at the 1, led directly to the Comanches’ go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.
“I just took a breath and did what I always do,” Williams said. “All my punts went out of bounds, even my two bad ones. I was going to the sidelines because Refugio has some good returners and I wanted to keep it away from them.”
Williams began punting in middle school and was taught by his grandfather, Vollie Williams, who coached at Victoria High, Victoria Memorial and Victoria St. Joseph before retiring.
He also went to a kicking coach in Houston, and worked out on his own.
“We’re fortunate to have a punter who can do a lot of different things,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He takes pride in it. We know if we ever need him to come through, we have a good one who can do it.”
Williams rarely punted last season, but has stayed more involved this season by playing tight end.
“Last year, it was very frustrating,” he said. “I was just sitting there waiting for the punt team to be called. This year, it’s still frustrating, but as long as we’re doing well, it’s fine. When I go in, I’ve got to do my job. I have to take my opportunities.”
Boedeker recognizes the importance of special teams – kicker Connor Winkenwerder was successful on his three extra-point attempts against Refugio and sealed the win with a 25-yard field goal – and makes sure they get reps in practice.
“Our punt team is one of the first things we work on at the start of practice on Mondays,” Boedeker said. “We put a lot of time in that because we know that’s important. You’ve got to make sure you block correctly to give yourself a chance to get the punt off.”
Williams practices on his own whenever he has time.
“I practice every day at home and on the field,” he said. “I just concentrate on doing drops and working on everything.”
Williams would prefer not to have to punt in Thursday’s semifinal when Shiner (12-0) takes on Timpson (14-0) at 7 p.m. at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.
But if the Comanches punt, Williams will be ready.
“I have no worries at all,” he said. “I just go in there and do what I always do.”
