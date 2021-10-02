FREDERICKSBURG — Shiner made quick work of Wall in its final non-district game.
The Comanches, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, Division I, had 448 yards of total offense with Dalton and Doug Brooks combining for five touchdowns in a 42-14 win over the Hawks.
Dalton Brooks had 179 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, while his brother Doug Brooks posted 160 yards and a pair of scores on 13 carries.
“I’ve coached some special athletes in my day, and those two are very special,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “We’re lucky to have them on our team.”
The Comanches (6-0) held Wall to 222 yards of total offense and kept the Hawks out of the end zone for the first 23 minutes of the game.
“I thought we played assignment football,” Boedeker said. “That’s what worried us all week. We kind of run a similar [offense]. Were we going to be able to stop all three phases, the dive, the quarterback and the pitch because they do it so well.”
Shiner opens District 13-2A, Division I play at Flatonia on Oct. 15.
Big Country Prep’s Brandon McAuliffe contributed to this report.
