Shiner is the lone area team to make the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's preseason poll.
The Comanches are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.
Shiner advanced to the state semifinals last season before finishing with a 33-5 record.
The No. 1 teams are Rockwall Heath in Class 6A, Friendswood in 5A, Pleasant Grove in 4A, Corpus Christi London in 3A, and Bosqueville in 2A.
