Shiner had high expectations despite not being ranked coming into the season.
But playing in a tough district, the Comanches knew it wouldn't be an easy task.
Shiner has gotten off to a good start, compiling a 12-2 overall and 2-0 in District 28-2A on the way to being ranked the No. 1 team in Class 2A this week by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The Comanches moved up from No. 2 even after losing to Gonzales last week.
The Comanches have gathered wins over Class 4A Gonzales, Class 3A Columbus and Hallettsville, and have shutout district wins over Flatonia and Louise.
Coach Daniel Boedeker's team will face its toughest test Tuesday when it travels to Weimar's Veterans Memorial Park Strickland Field to take on the No. 5 Wildcats.
Weimar has started the season with a 10-3-1 record, and is also 2-0 district.
Coach Ray Ramos' team has won six straight games and eight of its last nine since tying Thrall.
The Wildcats began the season ranked No. 3 before falling in the poll after losses to Lexington, Austin Wave and Smithville.
The winner of Tuesday's game will take over sole possession of the district lead.
Falls City maintained its No. 10 ranking in the Class 2A poll. El Campo received votes in the Class 4A poll.
