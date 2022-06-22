Shiner will begin the 2022 football season where it left off in the 2021 season.
The Comanches are ranked No. 1 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football Class 2A, Division I preseason poll.
ARLINGTON — Shiner was seeing double, but enjoying the view.
Shiner won its second consecutive state championship last season, and enters this season with a 30-game winning streak.
Refugio, which won the 2019 state title, is ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll.
The Bobcats have lost to Shiner in the regional final the last two seasons.
Dalton Brooks didn’t need any extra incentive before Shiner’s Class 2A, Division I regional final game against Refugio.
Timpson, which Shiner defeated in the semifinals the last two seasons, is ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll.
Falls City is ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A, Division II preseason poll.
ARLINGTON — Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff has built successful programs with their ability to play strong defense and have success in the ru…
The Beavers advanced to the state final last season.
Albany is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division II preseason poll.
