Shiner's A.J. Patek was ecstatic following the Comanches' 55-14 win over Refugio on Thursday at Victoria's Memorial Stadium.
After years of traveling to San Antonio for what's become almost an annual rivalry game, the two schools decided to meet in Victoria for Thursday's Class 2A, Division I regional final and were greeted with a packed house.
Both stands were filled and dozens of fans filled into the standing-room-only sections surrounding the stadium.
"Honestly it feels like there are more people here," Patek said comparing the crowd to last year's game at San Antonio's Alamodome. "Plus last year was COVID so everybody was spread out. It just feels awesome. They cheered all of us on and it really gives you something to play for."
Victoria school district athletic director Spencer Gantt reported 7,232 tickets sold and an unreported number of people attended with sports passes from the respective schools.
It's safe to say the crowd surpassed Memorial's Stadium's reported capacity of 10,700 as virtually all of Shiner and Refugio were in attendance — Shiner and Refugio have populations of 2,192 and 2,806 respectively — as well as people from Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Cuero, Hallettsville and Vanderbilt.
Even Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian was in attendance. Shiner running back Dalton Brooks has a scholarship offer from Texas, among other schools.
"The environment tonight was awesome," said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. "It's awesome for the kids, it's awesome for the coaches to be a part of this. For the both communities to be able to come and support their athletes like that, it just says how much pride each school has."
Victoria sits as an ideal meeting place between the perennial championship contenders. Fifty-five miles for Shiner and 45 miles for Refugio. Comparatively, drives to San Antonio for Shiner and Refugio take 90 minutes and two hours, respectively.
From an economic standpoint, the city of Victoria has everything to gain. Tens of thousands of people would come into the city every year, almost guaranteed to spend money in some fashion.
"We continue to invest in sports tourism, games such as this one continue to highlight the city as a destination for sports and sports tourism," said Victoria assistant city manager Mike Etienne. "We want the community and people to know that Victoria is a destination for sports and sports tournaments, sports tourism is a big part of our effort."
It was a historic crowd that should be a yearly occurrence, but stands the risk of being a singular moment in time.
Poor turf and locker room conditions led to a dry spell for Memorial Stadium when it came to hosting playoff games. Refugio did not play a playoff game in Victoria from 2011 to 2020.
Frost Bank's $600K sponsorship allowed new turf to be installed in 2020 and has resulted in eight playoff games in two years. This year alone, Karnes City, Tidehaven and Cuero all came to Memorial Stadium in lead up to Thursday's Shiner-Refugio matchup.
"The fact we're in the crossroads makes it a great place to host playoff games," Gantt said. "I think that's appealing to a lot of people. The fact that we're going to host this game I think opens a lot more doors to us in the future."
The new turf is a step in the right direction, and Gantt is actively looking for sponsors for a new scoreboard and other improvements, but Memorial Stadium should be a stadium that teams want to play at.
Victoria promotes itself as the "Crossroads" for its location between Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, but upgrades to the stands, bathrooms, press box, etc. would go a long way to attracting 5A and 6A schools to use Memorial Stadium as a neutral site.
Stadium renovations are nothing new in Texas. Allen's Eagle Stadium and Katy's Legacy Stadium were among the first high school football arenas to receive multi-million dollar stadium renovations.
Even New Caney's Randall Reed Stadium, where former Cuero coach Travis Reeve now resides, drew headlines for its state of the art scoreboard that was installed a few years back.
Unfortunately, funds for athletic facilities have not been readily available, whether it be bonds voted down or otherwise, leading to sponsorship deals like the ones Gantt is acquiring.
"I think it's critical that we work to get sponsorships from the community and other partners to help address the facility needs," Etienne said. "It's very expensive to upgrade sports facilities, so sponsorships are critical and I think VISD has done a great job getting sponsorships. It's a full-time effort."
Overall, Thursday's Refugio-Shiner game was a win for the city.
Arguably 11,000-plus people came into the city and brought in revenue. Many likely ate at restaurants or went shopping, some may have spent the night at hotels, many probably bought gasoline.
It's a prime example of what hosting games like Thursday's can bring to the city.
Plus it gives the community a chance to see some of the best teams in the entire state of Texas from the comfort of their home stadiums.
"I promote having playoff games here, I want people to come play here," Gantt said. "VISD has been partnered with the city for a while and that's one of our big things. Anytime we can bring out of towners it's good for the city."
