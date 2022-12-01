Neither Shiner nor Refugio lack motivation for their Class 2A, Division I regional final game.

The Comanches (11-2) are playing for their third straight semifinal berth and a chance to keep their hopes for a third straight state championship alive.

The Bobcats (12-1) are seeking their first semifinal berth since 2019 when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium.

Shiner also has a chance to avenge a 38-27 loss to Refugio in a District 15-2A, Division I game at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium earlier this season.

“We knew this could be a possibility,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “It’s difficult especially when you know each other so well. You kind of use the first game as a learning tool — obviously, for us especially. There were some things we learned about ourselves that we had to focus on and improve. The kids have done a good job of taking that learning tool and taking it to practice and applying it in games. We’ve definitely seen improvement each week since then.”

Refugio hasn’t forgotten a 55-14 loss to Shiner in last season’s regional final.

“This is the game our kids have been looking forward to,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. “This is the game where they embarrassed us in the state quarterfinals. Even though we played them in district, everybody knew it didn’t matter. It mattered for the gold ball, but that wasn’t the one that really mattered.”

Refugio rushed for 410 yards in its district win over Shiner and the Comanches have worked hard to prevent a repeat.

“We were in the right position many times and we had the opportunity to make plays and we were not able to execute as well as we should have,” said Shiner linebacker Beck Bishop. “When you lose the first time, you get excited to come back and make a different outcome.”

Shiner’s Dalton Brooks rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, but Refugio was able to limit the number of big plays.

“We came into the game knowing we were going to have to step up on defense,” said Refugio defensive end Braylon Gonzales. “They put 55 on us last year and we couldn’t have that happen again this year. We went in with the mentality that what happened last year wasn’t going to happen this year. No. 2 (Brooks) is a really good football player over there. His team helps him a lot, but we’ve just got to limit his big runs and big plays.”

The Comanches have worked hard to be in the right positions and to make the plays when they get there.

“‘No. 1 from an offensive standpoint we have to be able to control the ball and run our offense and not have negative plays and turnovers and penalties can be costly,” Boedeker said. “Defensively, I said it the last time we played them and we didn’t do a good job, we can’t give up the big plays. The bottom line is we gave up those because we didn’t tackle.”

The Bobcats know beating Shiner twice in one season won’t be an easy task.

“It came down to a few plays here and there,” Herring said. “We ran the football on them pretty well. I think we need to do a better job of throwing it. We didn’t throw it very well. Of course, we’ve got to tackle Brooks. We know Brooks is going to get his, but you can’t let the rest of the kids beat you.”

NOTES: Refugio leads the series 7-3...Refugio will be the home team...The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday night’s game between Cooper and Timpson.