Shiner held on to the No. 1 position in Class 2A in this week's Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.
The Comanches were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
El Campo is ranked No. 9 in the Class 4A poll.
Shiner hosts Louise on Tuesday, and the Ricebirds will visit Cuero.
Flatonia also received votes in the Class 2A poll. The Bulldogs will play at Bloomington on Tuesday.
The No. teams are San Antonio Reagan in Class 6A, Friendswood in Class 5A, Sinton in Class 4A, and Corpus Christi London in Class 3A.