SHINER — Shiner scored 41 first half points en route to a 55-6 non-district win over Shiner on Friday night at Comanche Stadium.
The Comanches (5-0) were led by running backs Donyai Taylor, Doug Brooks and Zane Rhodes who combined for 280 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
Shiner, which is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I poll, also received strong contributions from Devin Lehnert and Tyler Palmer.
Palmer and Lehnert combined for 111 yards on the ground.
The Tigers (0-5) only touchdown came on a 44-yard run by Reese Ruhnke in the first quarter.
The Comanches will play one more non-district game against Lexington next Friday on the road.
The Tigers will have a bye week before opening District 14-3A, Division I play against Luling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.