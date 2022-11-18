Shiner senior and Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks carried nine times for 217 yards and four touchdowns, and the Comanches intercepted three passes in a 47-21 win over Mason in Friday’s Class 2A, Division I area round game at Hutto Memorial Stadium.
The Comanches (10-2) advance to face Flatonia (11-1) in the regional semifinal round at 7 p.m. next Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahma Memorial Stadium.
“It was their attitude just coming out of the locker room, you know,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “They know this is the most important game of the year, and each game gets bigger and bigger. Their practice habits have been outstanding and it’s really good to see that carry out onto the field for them.”
Brooks opened the game with touchdown runs of 61 and 56 yards in the first three plays from scrimmage to put Shiner up 14-0 within the first four minutes of the game.
He had 197 yards and three touchdowns in the bi-district round against Santa Maria last Thursday.
“Having starts like that, it helps you get a good rhythm against the defense,” Brooks said. “Then you know how they’re going to attack you and how they’re flowing to the ball. Once you get that down, it becomes easier and easier as the game goes on.”
The Comanches posted 258 of their 349 yards of total offense in the first half.
Shiner limited Mason (9-3) to 201 yards of total offense thanks to the interceptions by Brooks, Drew Wenske and Carson Schuette.
Wenske turned his into a 74-yard return for a touchdown in the first quarter to give Shiner a commanding 21-0 lead. He also had two pass breakups that could’ve also turned into takeaways
The senior missed the bi-district game last week and was excited about his immediate impact.
“It’s really important to us in the secondary,” Wenske said. “We’re always trying to see who’s got the most interceptions in the secondary and we’re always competing.”
The Punchers didn’t score until the 4:34 mark of the third quarter when Sutten Silerio scored on a 35-yard run against Shiner’s reserves.
“This defense has a lot of potential,” Wenske said. “We haven’t even reached anywhere close to our max potential. We just have so much fun together at practice and just bond together.”
Shiner’s backups stepped up after struggling on offense and closed the game with a drive spanning the final 9:17.
“Any game experience is big, especially in the playoffs and when you’re going against a really quality team like Mason,” Boedeker said. “Those guys realize what it’s all about and that’s definitely going to help them in the long run.”
Friday’s win marked the fifth consecutive 10-win season for Shiner as well as the fifth straight year to practice on Thanksgiving for the Comanches.
“Playing on Thanksgiving, that’s probably the closest you can get to playing in the NFL right now,” Brooks said. “No school, you wake up, go to practice, go home and eat. It’s a great thing to do and it’s a great week to play.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.