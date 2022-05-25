Shiner wasn’t perfect against Kenedy, but it was more than good enough.
Ryan Peterson yielded only one hit and the Comanches ran off with a 10-0 win over the Lions in Game 1 of their best-of-three Class 2A regional semifinal series Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.
The game was stopped after 4½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“I thought we hit the ball hard tonight,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “Even some of the ones that they caught, I thought some of our guys squared them up pretty good. That’s what you’ve got to do against good pitching is have good approaches at the plate. You can’t try to overswing and for the most part we got the big hits with guys on base when we needed to.”
The Comanches (30-0) will look to wrap up the series when the teams return to Riverside Stadium for Game 2 at 5 p.m. Thursday. If Kenedy (25-4) wins, Game 3 will follow Game 2.
Shiner had nine hits and scored in every inning but the third.
“I felt pretty good about our hitting performance,” said Shiner third baseman Bryce Filip. “We were all hitting it hard and getting runners around.”
The support was more than enough for Peterson, who retired the first nine batters in order, and did not allow a hit until Logan Salais led off the fifth inning with a single.
“I thought Ryan did an excellent job on the mound,” Boedeker said. “He had really good control and he spotted his fastball really well and was able to command his curveball to keep them off balance.”
Peterson struck out nine and did not walk a batter, and also had two hits, including a double..
“That’s always the plan, just come out and try to be accurate,” he said. “I haven’t heard much all year about them. But we can’t really change how we play. We’ve just got to come out and play baseball and play the best we can.”
The Lions’ best opportunity to score came in the fourth inning after Kam Miller reached first when a third strike got away from the catcher, stole second and went to third on a one-out error.
But Peterson came back to strike out two straight batters to end the threat.
“He threw a great game,” said Kenedy coach Gualberto Gonzalez. “The kid is really good. He’s the real deal. He’s a hell of a pitcher. He’s probably the best we’ve seen all year by far. He had good control, kept us off balance. He’s a good one.”
The Comanches scored one run in the first and two runs in the second inning. They had a chance to score more, but had four runners thrown out on the bases in the second and third innings.
“It was just being aggressive,” Boedeker said. “It was just one of those things that happened. We got ourselves into a bind and they made the plays. We stressed during the middle innings to slow ourselves down a little bit and make better decisions.”
Shiner broke the game open in the fourth inning when it sent 12 batters to the plate. The Comanches had three hits and took advantage of two Kenedy errors to score seven unearned runs.
“At this stage of the playoffs, any error is going to hurt your chances,” Gonzalez said. “When you make multiple errors, it’s really going to hurt you. Our kids will bounce back and we’ll be back here tomorrow and clean that up and try and get a win here.”
Shiner will attempt to return to the regional final for the second consecutive year.
“It was a good win for us today,” Boedeker said. “But we know tomorrow we’ve got to come back and start all over. Our guys understand that and I know they’ll be ready.”
Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal
Shiner 10, Kenedy 0
Kenedy 000 00 — 0 1 2
Shiner 120 7x — 10 9 2
W: Ryan Peterson. L: Roland Reyna. Highlights: (K) Logan Salais 1-for-2. (S) Peterson 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 2-for-2, 2B,R; Drew Wenske 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; A.J. Patek 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Bryce Nerada 2-for-2, RBI; Keenan Hailey 1-for-2, R; Carson Schutte 1-for-2, 2B, R. Records: Kenedy 25-4; Shiner 30-0.
