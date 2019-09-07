SHINER – Shiner running backs Donyai Taylor, Doug Brooks and Zane Rhodes combined for 344 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Industrial on Friday night at Comanche Stadium.
No. 2 Shiner, which improved to 2-0, finished with 421 yards of total offense.
The Comamches struck first on a 34-yard touchdown run by Brooks. Industrial (1-1) responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Karston Wimberley.
Wimberley, who finished with 83 yards rushing, scored the two-point conversion to give the Cobras a 8-7 first quarter lead.
But Shiner responded with Brooks’ second touchdown and a 32-yard field goal by Connor Winkenwerder to take a 17-8 halftime lead.
Shiner went on to outscore the Cobras 21-6 in the second half behind a 21-yard touchdown run by Zane Rhodes and two touchdown runs by Taylor of 39 and 36 yards.
Wimberly scored the lone touchdown for Industrial in the second half on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Both teams continue non-district play Friday.
Shiner will play at Burton, while the Cobras will play St. Joseph in Bloomington.
