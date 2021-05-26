DRIPPING SPRINGS — Shiner didn’t wait long to set the tone in Game 1 of its Class 2A regional semifinal series against Mason.
Ryan Peterson led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and promptly stole second and third base before scoring on a single by Chad Wenske.
“I just try to be aggressive on the bases,” Peterson said. “Coach B (Daniel Boedeker) gave me the steal sign and I just ran. He had that big leg kick so I just read it and took it. We want to be aggressive on the basepaths and try to get into scoring position.”
The Comanches never let up in a 9-4 win Wednesday night at Tiger Stadium.
Shiner improved to 30-3 and will attempt to wrap up the series when it returns to Tiger Stadium for Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
If Mason (29-8) wins, Game 3 will follow Game 2.
“We wanted to come in and be aggressive,” Boedeker said. “Our guys have done a good job of that throughout the year. We kind of got away from that since the playoffs started. One of the things we emphasized is we’re going to take advantage of what we can get. Be aggressive and make them make plays and I thought we did a good job of that today.”
The Comanches stole 11 bases in 12 attempts and added eight hits while scoring in their first four at-bats.
“We usually put the bat on the ball,” said Peterson, who had a two-run single in the second inning. “I thought we hit the ball pretty well as a team, but we can do better.”
Ty Winkenwerder overcame a shaky second inning when he walked three batters, and pitched six solid innings. Winkenwerder yielded three hits and one earned run, while striking out six.
“I felt really good today,” Winkenwerder said. “In the second inning, I was a little iffy. But I finally found a rhythm and we got the win today.”
The Comanches' biggest issue was in the field where they committed six errors that led to three unearned runs.
“We’re going to have to play better defense that’s for sure,” Boedeker said. “We battled on the mound and threw strikes when we needed to, but we’ve got to play better on the back end of things and get the outs when we have opportunities to get outs.”
Shiner hasn’t forgotten that it lost Game 2 of its regional quarterfinal series against Thrall, and wants to avoid a similar situation against the Punchers.
“Last week, we relaxed and that’s what happens when a team relaxes,” Winkenwerder said “We’re going to come out with a different attitude and try to get that win in Game 2 tomorrow.”
Class 2A Regional Semifinal Game 1
Shiner 9, Mason 4
Mason 010 200 1 — 4 4 1
Shiner 233 100 — 9 8 6
W: Ty Winkenwerder. L: Wyatt Row. Highlights: (M) Cody McBee 3-for-4, R, RBI; Colby Brown 1-for-2, 2B, R. (S) Ryan Peterson 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 4 SB; Ty Winkenwerder 2-for-3, 3B, RBI; Connor Winkenwerder 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 SB. Records: Mason 29-8; Shiner 30-3.
