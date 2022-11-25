HALLETTSVILLE — Drew Wenske knew he and his Shiner Comanche teammates would need to stay focused if they were to set up a rematch against Refugio next week.
The Comanches did just that as they used their ground game to cruise to a 45-7 Class 2A, Division 1 regional semifinal victory over Flatonia on a rainy Friday night in Hallettsville.
“We came out with a lot of confidence and just played our game. Our line did a great job as Dalton (Books) found the holes and made them pay for it. We’ve been waiting for the Refugio matchup since we stepped off the field the last time we played them,” said Wenske.
Shiner (11-2) stumbled a bit out of the gate in the first quarter, fumbling the ball on their first possession. Flatonia’s Jaidyn Guyton pounced on a Dalton Brooks fumble giving his offense a chance to score.
Flatonia (11-2) had trouble with their usually reliable passing game all evening and had to punt following the fumble recovery. While the weather played a part in slowing down the passing game, head coach Chris Freytag gives credit to the Shiner defense.
“Early on the rain didn’t really effect us. After the lightning delay and the torrential rains, the ball was like a shot put. It did effect us but Shiner played really well and they deserved to win this game,” Freytag said.
The game had a 45 minute lightning delay at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter.
Brooks carried the load offensively for the Comanches, rushing for 298 yards on 31 carries, 209 of those yards came in the first half as he scored three times on runs of 52, 29 and 38 yards.
Flatonia’s Jaidyn Guyton scored on a 2 yard run late in the second quarter, briefly tying the game at 7. Shiner answered on Brooks’ second touchdown and Carson Schuette intercepted a Bulldog pass setting Brooks up for his third touchdown of the half. Schuette picked off his second pass on the following Bulldog possession and Shiner went into halftime with a 21-7 lead, not to look back.
“We started off a little rough but we battled back and made it happen tonight,” said Brooks.
The senior is ready for next week’s rematch.
“It’s good to get a rematch with Refugio. It was a good game last time. The game wasn’t a stretch that they won by, it was a good game. To play them again and to know it’s going to be a great game, that’s what it’s all about,” said Brooks.
Shiner scored 24 unanswered points in the second half on two touchdown runs by Brooks and a 3 yard touchdown run by Beck Bishop.
“It was a really good second half for our kids. I thought they handled the delay and weather really well. We got off to a rough start but hung in their against a really good offense. I’m really proud of how our defense played and really proud of our offensive line,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker.
Flatonia looks to build upon the success of this season going into the next.
“We are losing a lot of good seniors. We should have most of our offensive and defensive lines back. We need to replace a lot of skilled kids. Overall, the season was a great season. It didn’t end how we wanted it to. It wasn’t from anything but being beat by a really good football team,” Freytag said.
