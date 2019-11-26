SHINER – Donyai Taylor is not at all surprised with Shiner’s success this season.
The Comanches have scored 681 points and their closest margin of victory has been 24 points while building a 12-0 record with a schedule that has included 10 playoff teams, including three teams still playing.
“We’ve played good teams,” Taylor said. “We just came out and executed the things we did in practice. We know that if we come out and play hard and execute, we get the results that we worked for.”
Taylor has played a big part in Shiner’s run to the Class 2A, Division I regional round.
The Comanches will take on Refugio (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
“We just need to focus on us,” Taylor said. “We know what we’re capable of when we execute. We’re fine as long as we come out and execute and just focus and do our job as a team. We have to win our individual battles, and that works together to build a team.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Taylor has done his part from his running back and linebacker positions.
Shiner’s Donyai Taylor @donyait33 during practice. pic.twitter.com/7clgl9RrA6— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 26, 2019
He has carried only 103 times but has produced 1,497 yards and 27 touchdowns, including a 205-yard, five-touchdown effort in last week’s 55-0 area playoff win over Hearne.
“We have a lot of depth in that area and we’re able to keep him fresh, and he’s really maximized his opportunities with the limited amount of carries with his yardage, the way he runs and scoring a lot of touchdowns with minimum carries,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He’s having a great year. He’s working hard and he’s really producing on Friday nights.”
Taylor would love to get more opportunities but is happy to share carries with teammates Doug Brooks, Zane Rhodes, Trevor Haynes and Dalton Brooks.
“As a running back, of course you want the ball,” he said. “But with the backfield we’ve got, we can all rotate. As long we produce on offense, I’m fine with it.”
Taylor’s limited amount of carries has allowed him to remain fresh on defense, where he has 101 tackles, and to concentrate more on his responsibilities as a team leader.
“He realizes he has a lot of goals for our team,” Boedeker said. “He knows he’s a big part of that. He wants to make sure he’s doing everything to do his part.”
Taylor understands his high school football career will come to an end sometime within the next month.
“It just seems like it’s getting closer,” he said. “And now that we’re in the playoffs, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Taylor has already set a course for next season with his verbal commitment to UTSA, where his brother and Shiner graduate, Dadrian, plays in the secondary.
But his attention is on the regional rematch with Refugio, which defeated Shiner 56-41 last season.
“I feel like it’s going to be a really good game,” Taylor said. “You’re going to have two teams trapped in a room and one will walk out.”
