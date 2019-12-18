SHINER — Donyai Taylor broke his ankle as a freshman and missed the chance to play football at Shiner with his older brother.
But Donyai and Dadrian Taylor will be teammates next season after Donyai signed a letter of intent with UTSA on Wednesday morning.
“I really like playing with my brother,” Donyai Taylor said. “That was our big thing. We wanted to do that my freshman year. For it to happen twice is pretty cool.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Donyai Taylor earned the opportunity by playing running back and linebacker and helping to lead the Comanches to a 12-1 record and into the regional playoffs.
“My senior year has been pretty good,” Taylor said. “We didn’t close out football like we wanted to. You win some and you lose some and you’ve got to move on.”
Taylor averaged less than 10 carries per game, but still rushed for 1,782 yards and 32 touchdowns.
In Shiner’s 45-43 regional playoff loss to Refugio, Taylor rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
“As a leader nobody puts you on the spot,” Taylor said. “If you want to be a leader, you have to put yourself on the spot to be able to sacrifice what you have to sacrifice for the team.”
Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker was impressed by the progress Taylor made during his senior season.
“He developed physically and mentally,” Boedeker said. “He’s a very intelligent football player and that really showed up his senior year. He was one of our leaders. I said that early in the year. We’re going to go as he goes. He definitely did his part on and off the field and we’re really proud of him.”
Dadrian Taylor just finished his redshirt sophomore as a defensive back for the Roadrunners.
Donyai Taylor was originally recruited to UTSA as a linebacker, but is likely to play running back under new head coach Jeff Traylor.
“We talked about that,” Boedeker said. “I said he can be a factor on either side of the ball. He’s a playmaker on either side and he can do things on the football field. They’re getting a very good player.”
Donyai Taylor, who won’t turn 18 until August, plans to take his official visit to UTSA in January, and intends to major in electrical engineering.
Taylor, who is currently playing basketball and will run track in the spring, is proud of what he accomplished during his high school career.
“I felt like I had to come in and lead the team in a positive way,” he said. “I felt like I did my job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.