HALLETTSVILLE — Schulenburg got the jump on Shiner in the opening seconds of their Class 2A, Division I regional semifinal game.
The Shorthorns recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff after Shiner opted to receive Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
But Shiner's defense forced a turnover on downs and the Comanches never looked back, scoring 54 points in the first half in a 67-21 win.
Shiner (13-0) advanced to play Refugio in the Class 2A, Division I regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria's Memorial Stadium.
"It's all business," said Shiner's Dalton Brooks. "We came in here thinking business. We wanted to get to this game, we wanted to do this. So we came in and dominated like we thought we would and we want to go next week and do the same thing we did this week."
Shiner's offense overwhelmed district-foe Schulenburg (6-7) in the first half as the Comanches kept finding ways to score.
Dalton Brooks opened the scoring with a 12-yard run and opened the second quarter with a 36-yard touchdown run.
Bechtel Bishop finished the night with a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and a blocked punt return touchdown.
Doug Brooks added touchdown runs of 34 and 21 yards and Drew Wenske threw touchdown passes to Tyler Bishop and Bechtel Bishop.
Combined with Eli Fric's 22-yard interception return, Shiner was able to score in all three phases of the game.
"I thought we stepped up defensively on that first drive and set the tone," said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. "We got the ball on offense and went down and scored and continued to roll on from there. They knew we couldn't take this team lightly cause they're very talented and I thought our overall effort was really good."
Shiner's offense rushed for 380 yards, and held Schulenburg to 188 yards of total offense.
The Comanches opened the second half with their reserves, but quickly put their starting defense back in after a John Davis 56-yard touchdown run and Manny Herrera's 46-yard fumble return.
Davis, one of 17 freshmen on Schulenburg's roster, was the Shorthorns' main weapon, finishing with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
"(This season's) been pretty well," Davis said. "Nobody was expecting it, nobody in Schulenburg, they were all doubting us. But it was nice to move up to varsity and get to play with all these boys. We hope to carry and go all the way next year and years to come."
Head coach Walt Brock has sights on reviving the Schulenburg's playoff tradition after the Shorthorns made their first regional semifinal appearance since 2010.
The Shorthorns will have to replace 13 graduating seniors.
"We've gone through a lot of things," Brock said. "From coaches having deaths in their families to injuries with players to a number of things, and it teaches our kids now, 'Never give up and good things happen.' That's what that season means this year and I'm so proud to try to get this coaching staff and these kids back to where they were. So we're here and we want this to be a tradition from now on."
Shiner came up on the short end of the turnover battle with three lost fumbles and hurt itself with 11 penalties for 60 yards.
A defensive holding penalty that wiped out a Dalton Brooks interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Those are the mistakes Shiner will look to fix before Thursday's marquee matchup with Refugio.
"We already know both teams are going to come out and compete, but we know we've got to go out there and get it like we want to win," Dalton Brooks said. "We've got to come out and play from play No. 1 to the last play."
