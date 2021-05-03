SHINER — Trevor Haynes ran at the UIL state meet as a freshman and sophomore.
But he didn’t get to compete as a junior when the meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loss was especially painful to Shiner, which had an excellent chance to win a state championship.
“This year, it means a lot,” Haynes said. “This is like a redemption year for last year.”
The Comanches will be in the running for a Class 2A state title at this year’s meet, which gets under way Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“Every year is a new year, but at the same time as a coach and I know a lot of the athletes definitely felt like we left something out there,” said Shiner coach Randy Palmer. “We’ve been motivated all year. The kids have practiced hard every single week and competed hard at every single track meet. We’re not the fastest team going into the state meet, but we’re working hard out there to prove when we get there, we can do it.”
Shiner was able to qualify all three relays for the state meet, along with Haynes in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump, and Doug Brooks in the discus.
“We have a lot of good chemistry with each other,” Haynes said. “You just go in there and hope you get a good chance.”
The Comanches biggest competition is expected to be Post, the team it defeated to win the 2020 state football championship.
“I’m a big football guy and I’m a big track guy and I truly believe that those two programs can work together,” Palmer said. “You look at us, Refugio, Post and Timpson are really some of the best football teams in the state and they’re all going to be well represented at the state track meet.”
Shiner did not win a team title until the district meet, but was able to finish in the top two in a number of events at the regional meet to give itself a chance to win at the state meet.
“We’re going to come out and compete as usual,” said sophomore Dalton Brooks, who runs on all three relays. “We have to keep the confidence we’ve had all year. If we keep our confidence, we win.”
Dalton Brooks, Doug Brooks and Tyler Bishop will be making their first appearance at the state meet and will look to Haynes for guidance.
“You’ve got to concentrate and not give in to the big crowd,” Haynes said. It’s different than other meets.”
The Comanches approach to the state meet will be no different than their previous meets.
“They have a great work ethic and they’re very talented,” Palmer said. “We really feel when you mix those two together you’re going to get great results. It was the same thing with the football team. We had some extremely talented kids who worked extremely hard. It’s kind of the same recipe for success in track.”
Shiner is attempting to become the first area school to win a UIL state title in football and track in the same school year since Cuero accomplished the feat in the 1987-1988 school year.
“That’s living the dream right there,” Haynes said.
