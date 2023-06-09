ROUND ROCK — Two years ago, Ryan Peterson, Drew Wenske and Bryce Nerada were three fresh-faced sophomores on a Shiner team making its first state tournament appearance since 2004.

The Comanches ended up falling to New Deal in the state semifinal that season, but made a return in 2022, beating Garrison before falling to Valley Mills in the state final.

All three seniors, in addition to Jake Davidson, who joined the team last season, had one last chance to finish the job when they took on Harleton in Thursday's Class 2A state final.

However, the Comanches fell to the first-time state champion Wildcats 10-5, leaving the senior class without a state title in three attempts.

“We’ve made it to the state tournament every year for three years, and it’s been a great ride,” Peterson said. “I’m proud of every single one of these boys and what they’ve done and how much fight they’ve shown.”

Peterson, a Sam Houston State signee, pitched a one-hit shutout in the Comanches’ state semifinal win over New Home on Wednesday.

Shiner wasn't able to carry the momentum from its fifth inning run-rule win into Thursday’s afternoon start, allowing six runs in the second inning.

“Hard to watch it all happen,” Nerada said about seeing his team fall behind on Thursday. “Still couldn’t be more proud of this team. Amazing guys. Love them endlessly.”

“I’m definitely overall disappointed in the result of this, but the season these kids put together is going to be something we’ll always remember," said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker.

Over the past three seasons the Comanches had accumulated a 99-11 overall record. They carried a 32-4 record going into Thursday's game.

“It’s tough. Obviously you get here because it’s such a grind and such a tough process to get here, and our kids came to practice everyday with this goal in mind, so that part they accomplished and we just came up a little short today,” Boedeker said. "Just feel really bad for the kids because they put everything they had into it.”

Despite the loss, Boedeker was able to acknowledge the impact that his senior class has had on the program over past few years.

“I’m definitely going to miss those guys a lot. Their leadership’s outstanding. (They) just come to the ballpark everyday, set the tone for practice,” he said. “They love baseball, so we’re definitely going to miss that part of it. Hopefully a lot of these younger guys learn from that.”