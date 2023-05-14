ARLINGTON — For the second year in a row Shiner St. Paul’s softball team has ended its season as state champions.
The Lady Cardinals defeated Lubbock Christian School 12-2 on Saturday to claim the TAPPS Division IV state championship at the University of Texas-Arlington’s Allan Saxe Field.
St. Paul beat Hallettsville Sacred Heart 4-2 in the state semifinal game on Friday to advance.
In 2022, the Lady Cardinals came away with a 17-4 win over Red Oak Ovilla Christian School in the title game.
In baseball, Hallettsville Sacred Heart ended its season as runner-ups to Red Oak Ovilla Christian School after an 11-6 loss in the TAPPS Division V state title game on Saturday at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart advanced after a 13-0 defeat of Shiner St. Paul in the semifinal game.