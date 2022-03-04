WACO — For the first time since 2017, Shiner St. Paul is bringing home the TAPPS Class 2A girls basketball state championship.
Rebecca Wagner scored 11 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Cardinals beat Fort Worth Bethesda 31-26 at West High School near Waco.
St. Paul (22-8) led 16-15 at halftime before holding Bethesda scoreless in the third quarter to extend its lead to 23-15.
Anna Reeves had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter as St. Paul jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter.
Kate Ehrig had eight rebounds to go with seven points for the Lady Cardinals.
TAPPS 2A Girls State Championship
Shiner St. Paul 31, Fort Worth Bethesda 26
Points: (SP) Anna Reeves 6, Juli Davis 4, Kate Ehrig 7, Seryna Garza 1, Rebecca Wagner 11, Taylor Wauson 2; (B) Avery Robinson 6, Cienna Turner 2, Keely Mitchell 6, Hailey Clagg 12;
Halftime: St. Paul 16-15. 3-Pointers: (SP) Reeves 2; (B) Robinson 2. Record: St. Paul 22-8.
