COLLEGE STATION — Shiner St. Paul lost 58-33 to Lubbock Southcrest Christian in the TAPPS 2A girls basketball state championship game on Saturday.
St. Paul was playing in its first state championship game in two years and fourth in five but failed to claim its fourth title in school history.
Southcrest Christian led 17-5 after the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime in the eventual 25-point victory.
Rebecca Wagner led the Lady Cardinals in scoring with 11 points.
Southcrest Christian claims its fourth state championship in a row.
TAPPS 2A state championship
Southcrest Christian 58, Shiner St. Paul 33
Points: (SP) Rebecca Wagner 11, Paige Brown 7, Julie Davis 6, Danni Blair 5, Seryna Garza 2, Taylor Wauson 2; (SC) Mackenzie Garrison 19, Natalie Sadler 18, Shaeden Marr 12, Tori Berger 6, Ryleigh Meloy 3.
Halftime: Southcrest Christian 30-13.
